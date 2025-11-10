How to get motor in ARC Raiders. An easy way to find this key component

While it might have appeared that October this year will be dominated by Battlefield 6, which debuted early that month, its final days showed that there is still more room for great hits. ARC Raiders, developed by Embark Studios, delivers an extraction shooter experience in an original, postapocalyptic sauce. While a good part of the game revolves around completing quests like Diggin Up Dirt or Echoes of Victory Ridge to learn more about world’s history, it still requires a lot of scavenging to find useful items that will let you upgrade your base and unlock new functionalities. While we’ve already covered some tips on finding Dog Collar and Synthesized Fuel, here you will get some intel on how to easily obtain Motor – a component needed to level up your Refiner.

Getting Motor in ARC Raiders easily

It is a common theme of many postapocalyptic survival titles that we are tasked with gathering useful materials from what was left by our predecessors. ARC Raiders also relies on this narrative to let us gradually gain power and unlock new tools and technologies. If you would like to upgrade your Refiner to level 3, you might have encountered a problem with procuring Motors. Where to find this material?

First thing to notice is that Motor has “mechanical” tag which is indicated by a cogwheel icon. With that in mind, you should focus on visiting and looting areas on the map marked with that symbol. There are 2 places we can recommend. They are not the main looting areas, so there is a chance they will be overlooked by others:

Freight containers in the Primary Facility on Dam Battlegrounds (they are in the big hall). Broken-down cars in the Parking Garage on Buried City.

Location of Primary Facility on Dam Battlegrouds map.Source: ARC Raiders, Developer: Embark Studios

Acquiring a couple of Motors from those locations, alongside ARC Circuitries and Bombardier Cells, will let you level up your Refiner.

While roaming around the world, don’t be too hasty with recycling materials that you’ve found. Many of them can be very useful for developing your hideout. Also, bear in mind that future updates of ARC Raiders can bring not only more items, but also add more purpose to already existing ones. It is worth considering, especially that allegedly Embark Studios has a lot of new content coming to their production in the upcoming months.

While it is possible to play this production alone, it is not the most optimal strategy. If you are looking for some help, consider joining ARC Raiders official Discord server to find yourself a squad that will let you explore the destroyed planet with a bit more ease. Have fun!