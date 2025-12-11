Hunt Showdown servers are down, but don’t worry it is scheduled to implement 2.6 Update

Hunt Showdown 1896 is a popular extraction shooter. As all live service games, it has to be updated regularly for players to not get bored. The newest big event, Update 2.6, will be with us in a few hours. However, even before that, servers will go down for about 3 hours.

Hunt Showdown 1896 servers are down

To implement 2.6 Update Hunt Showdown servers will be offline for about 3 hours, starting:

0:00 PST 3:00 EST 5:00 BRT 8:00 GMT 9:00 CET 16:00 CST (Beijing) 19:00 AEDT

Sadly, the patch notes will be known after the update goes live. Of course, it means that players will get a new season - Post Malone's Murder Circus Encore. A new version of the event from the previous year.