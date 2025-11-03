„I have ways to do that, Keanu, contact me.” Cyberpunk 2077 universe creator gives hope that Johnny Silverhand may return in Cyberpunk 2
Mike Pondsmith, the „father” of Cyberpunk, revealed that he knows how the character of Johnny Silverhand could return in Cyberpunk 2. Besides, the creator is eager to work with more big names.
The special REDstreams broadcast on October 30th featured Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the Cyberpunk universe, and was packed with all sorts of interesting tidbits.
Pondsmith revealed, among other things, that he has an idea on how to introduce Johnny Silverhand into Cyberpunk 2. Referring to Keanu Reeves' statement from September, when the actor expressed his willingness to return to the role of the famous musician:
Not that long ago, I saw that Keanu would like to find a way to come back from the dead and play Johnny again. I have ways to do that, Keanu, contact me.
Unfortunately, Pondsmith didn't say exactly how he would allow Reeves to appear in Cyberpunk 2. It would be tricky because, in the game world, his character died physically decades ago, and as for his personality... well, let's just say that many of the endings in Cyberpunk 2077 make his status "complicated." However, it seems Pondsmith already knows how he could work around this.
Pondsmith would also like to see other actors in Cyberpunk 2. Praising the roles of Reeves and Idris Elba ('they really did well in their roles... they were actors who wanted to embody these characters, so they fully immersed themselves in them'), he stated:
Let me get this straight. You got Keanu Reeves, then you get Idris Elba. What's next? Scarlett Johansson?... Scarlet, you know, I have roles for you. You can do anything.
Since Cyberpunk 2 is currently in pre-production, we'll have to wait a bit longer for the cast to be revealed.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
- Fans waiting for The Witcher 4 are investigating. CD Projekt's mysterious meeting and an actor's entry lead them to gamescom 2025
- The Witcher 4 and the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel are gaining momentum. CD Projekt Group's situation is very stable
- Keanu Reeves is ready for Cyberpunk 2. If Johnny Silverhand returns, he would too
Cyberpunk 2
TBA