„I have ways to do that, Keanu, contact me.” Cyberpunk 2077 universe creator gives hope that Johnny Silverhand may return in Cyberpunk 2

The special REDstreams broadcast on October 30th featured Mike Pondsmith, the creator of the Cyberpunk universe, and was packed with all sorts of interesting tidbits.

Pondsmith revealed, among other things, that he has an idea on how to introduce Johnny Silverhand into Cyberpunk 2. Referring to Keanu Reeves' statement from September, when the actor expressed his willingness to return to the role of the famous musician:

Not that long ago, I saw that Keanu would like to find a way to come back from the dead and play Johnny again. I have ways to do that, Keanu, contact me.

Unfortunately, Pondsmith didn't say exactly how he would allow Reeves to appear in Cyberpunk 2. It would be tricky because, in the game world, his character died physically decades ago, and as for his personality... well, let's just say that many of the endings in Cyberpunk 2077 make his status "complicated." However, it seems Pondsmith already knows how he could work around this.

Pondsmith would also like to see other actors in Cyberpunk 2. Praising the roles of Reeves and Idris Elba ('they really did well in their roles... they were actors who wanted to embody these characters, so they fully immersed themselves in them'), he stated:

Let me get this straight. You got Keanu Reeves, then you get Idris Elba. What's next? Scarlett Johansson?... Scarlet, you know, I have roles for you. You can do anything.

Since Cyberpunk 2 is currently in pre-production, we'll have to wait a bit longer for the cast to be revealed.