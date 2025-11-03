STALKER 2 and four other games will soon leave Game Pass. This is the last chance to play them
We have learned the list of games that will be removed from Xbox and PC Game Pass subscriptions in mid-November.
November has begun, and soon we will find out what new games Microsoft has prepared for Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers. However, before that happens, we first obtained the list of titles that will be removed from these subscription catalogs in the middle of this month. We're talking about five games, and leading the pack is S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.
Games leaving Xbox and PC Game Pass on November 15
- Blacksmith Master;
- Football Manager 2024 (as well as Football Manager 2024 Console);
- Frostpunk;
- Spirittea;
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.
No doubt, the work of GSC Game World will be the most painful loss of the month for many players. Nonetheless, Football Manager 2024 is also an important title in the catalog (with Football Manager 26 taking its place tomorrow), and Frostpunk is still a very good survival strategy game. Spirittea and Blacksmith Master, although they caused less of a stir, may also find their fans.
If any of these games are on your "play later" list, now's your last chance to play them within your subscription.
