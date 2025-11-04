Blizzard hasn't announced anything yet, but fans are already worried. Mysterious new currency in WoW: Midnight is causing concern

A new currency has been discovered in the files of the alpha version of WoW: Midnight, which is to be used to buy home items. Players are concerned that Blizzard plans to aggressively monetize the system.
World of Warcraft: Midnight is set to introduce the long-awaited player housing system to Blizzard’s iconic MMORPG. Although there is still some time before the expansion’s release, players are already expressing significant concerns following the discovery of a new in-game currency.
The Wowhead website discovered a new currency called Hearthsteel in the alpha version of Midnight. Graphics depicting the currency have been shared, showing silver coins with a distinctive swirl in the center that forms the shape of a house. This suggests that the currency will likely be used to purchase items and decorations for furnishing player housing.
It’s worth noting, however, that it has not yet been confirmed whether Hearthsteel will function as a premium currency. However, the shared images seem to suggest this - Hearthsteel might be available for purchase in multiple bundles through a microtransaction store.
While the desire to monetize the housing system isn’t particularly surprising, it’s worth noting that this would mark the introduction of the first-ever premium currency in the history of WoW. At present, all cosmetic items are bought directly with real money, and Hearthsteel would likely operate in a similar way to Platinum in Diablo IV. This means that players would likely have to purchase bundles containing more currency than required.
Blizzard has not yet addressed this information and will most likely comment on it closer to the release of Midnight. The introduction of a dedicated currency suggests that the company may be planning a more aggressive monetization approach to the housing system. This has naturally raised concerns among players, who have also pointed out the recent visual overhaul of the in-game store. It looks as though it was designed specifically to highlight larger items - such as houses or extensive sets of furnishings.
I expected them to sell home decoration items, but introducing a separate currency just to squeeze out more money, rather than letting players use their existing Battle.net balance, feels like a pretty underhanded move. You can already imagine how it’ll go - a home item priced at 510 tokens, while the store only offers packs of 500 tokens.
All that’s left now is to wait for official confirmation from Blizzard. World of Warcraft: Midnight doesn't have an exact release date yet, but according to leaks, the expansion is set to be released on February 26, 2026.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
Issues with Claim Throne CB in EU5? You're not alone
Battlefield 6 is the second worst-rated installment of the series on Steam. There are at least several reasons for this
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily