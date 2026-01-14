„It's crazy that 50% of you are lying.” GTA 6 fans faced a tough choice: half would do it without hesitation

One of the most pressing issues regarding Grand Theft Auto VI is the game's price. Many experts believed that Rockstar would be the first to take a bold step forward and charge as much as $100 for their game. However, there are plenty of people who are certain that the amount won't be that high—at least not for the standard edition.

It's possible that Rockstar will also follow current trends and offer paid early access to GTA 6. The question is whether players would be willing to pay $100 for the chance to play what is likely the most anticipated game of all time, a bit earlier. It turns out that opinions are quite divided.

"It's crazy that 50% of you are lying"

Tom Henderson, the owner of Insider Gaming and an insider, conducted a poll on X, asking if players would buy GTA 6 for $100 if it meant getting 7-day early access to the game. Over 18,000 people participated, and the results are as follows:

48.5% of players voted yes; 51.5% of players voted no.

As you can see, the votes are quite divided and almost evenly split. People voting for the first option are saying they were already planning to buy the more expensive version of the game, which will probably come with early access and some other cool extras. On the opposite side are players who argue that since they've already waited so many years for GTA 6, seven additional days won't make much of a difference.

Even though I plan to buy the Ultimate/Premium edition, it's not a good idea. Making all the players who can't afford to pay more wait a whole week seems unfair, especially since they'll have to dodge spoilers during that time.

Honestly, it doesn't matter how much the game will cost, I'll buy it anyway.

Henderson himself also commented on the results, stating that half of the voters are simply lying. He hinted that if Rockstar actually offered early access to GTA 6, way more people would be interested than the survey results suggest.