„It's crazy that 50% of you are lying.” GTA 6 fans faced a tough choice: half would do it without hesitation

Would players be willing to pay $100 for 7 days of early access to GTA 6? It turns out that a large number of them would not, although some find that hard to believe.
One of the most pressing issues regarding Grand Theft Auto VI is the game's price. Many experts believed that Rockstar would be the first to take a bold step forward and charge as much as $100 for their game. However, there are plenty of people who are certain that the amount won't be that high—at least not for the standard edition.
It's possible that Rockstar will also follow current trends and offer paid early access to GTA 6. The question is whether players would be willing to pay $100 for the chance to play what is likely the most anticipated game of all time, a bit earlier. It turns out that opinions are quite divided.
Tom Henderson, the owner of Insider Gaming and an insider, conducted a poll on X, asking if players would buy GTA 6 for $100 if it meant getting 7-day early access to the game. Over 18,000 people participated, and the results are as follows:
As you can see, the votes are quite divided and almost evenly split. People voting for the first option are saying they were already planning to buy the more expensive version of the game, which will probably come with early access and some other cool extras. On the opposite side are players who argue that since they've already waited so many years for GTA 6, seven additional days won't make much of a difference.
Even though I plan to buy the Ultimate/Premium edition, it's not a good idea. Making all the players who can't afford to pay more wait a whole week seems unfair, especially since they'll have to dodge spoilers during that time.
Honestly, it doesn't matter how much the game will cost, I'll buy it anyway.
Henderson himself also commented on the results, stating that half of the voters are simply lying. He hinted that if Rockstar actually offered early access to GTA 6, way more people would be interested than the survey results suggest.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
