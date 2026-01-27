„Absolutely disgusting.” Ubisoft's new offer has triggered a strong reaction from unions

Ubisoft isn't done tightening its belt just yet. The company wants several hundred employees to be voluntarily laid off.
Last week, we talked about the layoffs happening at Ubisoft. The publisher had already mentioned that the layoffs wouldn't stop there (by March 2028, about 2400 more employees are expected to be let go). Now we've heard about more plans to cut jobs.
The Solidaires union responded to this news. It does not operate at the company’s headquarters, only in branches involved in game production (where it organized a half-day strike in protest against recent cuts), but it did not hesitate to comment on the company’s plans as follows:
Rupture Conventionnelle Collective is a process that offers people a severance package in exchange for voluntarily leaving the company. Here, the proposal comes less than a week after announcing to people that their working conditions will be degraded next year. For some people, it is an offer they can't refuse. Solidaires finds these practices absolutely disgusting.
The above comment is not the end. All unions operating within Ubisoft, both in France and branches located in other countries, want to organize a general strike. It would last three days – from February 10 to 12.
Ubisoft's Problems
Author: Adrian Werner
Author: Adrian Werner
