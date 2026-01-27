„Absolutely disgusting.” Ubisoft's new offer has triggered a strong reaction from unions

Last week, we talked about the layoffs happening at Ubisoft. The publisher had already mentioned that the layoffs wouldn't stop there (by March 2028, about 2400 more employees are expected to be let go). Now we've heard about more plans to cut jobs.

  1. The company informed employees at its Paris headquarters that it wants 200 of them to resign.
  2. Ubisoft is trying to avoid laying people off and is suggesting that employees choose to leave on their own through a mutual agreement. This is done under a French law called Rupture Conventionnelle Collective, which covers things like severance packages and other support in these situations.
  3. Right now, about 1,100 people are employed at Ubisoft's Paris headquarters, so the company wants to let go of nearly 20% of them.
  4. Ubisoft is saying this is just an idea for now, but it's pretty much a given that if it doesn't get the green light, they'll go ahead with the usual layoffs. This recently happened at the company-owned Massive studio and Ubisoft Stockholm. There, too few people took up the offer, so the publisher laid off an additional 55 employees and subsequently closed Ubisoft Stockholm.

The union responds: "Absolutely disgusting"

The Solidaires union responded to this news. It does not operate at the company’s headquarters, only in branches involved in game production (where it organized a half-day strike in protest against recent cuts), but it did not hesitate to comment on the company’s plans as follows:

Rupture Conventionnelle Collective is a process that offers people a severance package in exchange for voluntarily leaving the company. Here, the proposal comes less than a week after announcing to people that their working conditions will be degraded next year. For some people, it is an offer they can't refuse. Solidaires finds these practices absolutely disgusting.

Call for a general strike

The above comment is not the end. All unions operating within Ubisoft, both in France and branches located in other countries, want to organize a general strike. It would last three days – from February 10 to 12.

Ubisoft's Problems

Assassin's Creed: Shadows

March 20, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox Nintendo
