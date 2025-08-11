How to make spaghetti in Grow a Garden (GaG). Check out the recipe, including prismatic and transcendent versions

It appears that Cooking Event that was released in Roblox’s one of the most popular games, Grow a Garden, is a huge success. To around a dozen of original recipes, new ones were added alongside Kitchen Storm patch that was made available on August 9th. In addition to meals like Burger, Hot Dog, Pizza, Salad, Sandwich or Sushi, another popular Italian dish was introduced – Spaghetti. This pasta-based food is liked by many as it’s delicious and simple to make. However, in GaG nothing works like in real life so figuring out the proper ingredients to cook it can be a challenge. If experimenting in kitchen like a mad scientist is not something up your alley, stick around to learn all the recipes for Spaghetti.

Spaghetti recipes in GaG

There are different ways to cook spaghetti. There are some who like the meaty taste of Bolognese version, and others who would rather indulge themselves in more delicate type of this pasta dish popular in Napoli. The same goes for Grow a Garden, where different rarities of this meal require various ingredients. Below you will find some of the most delicious ways to make it.

Legendary

1 Bell Pepper 1 Corn or Sugarglaze 1 Jalapeno 1 Tomato

Divine

1 Bell Pepper or Pepper, 1 Corn or Violet Corn 2 Prismatic Crop 1 Tomato

Prismatic

You can also check out other prismatic recipes.

3 Bone Blossom 1 Corn or Sugarglaze 1 Tomato

Transcendent

We also have prepared a cooking book for all transcendent recipes.

3 Bone Blossom 1 Grand Tomato 1 Sugarglaze

Remember that some recipes can produce different outcomes depending on what Chris P. is craving for.

Related:How to Get Verdant and Paradisal Mutations in Grow a Garden (GaG)

In case you would like to make something sweet for a change there is an option to make a Cake, Candy Apple, Donut, Ice Cream, Pie, Porridge, Sweet Tea or Waffle.

GaG grows so quickly (pun intended) that it’s hard to keep up with the changes. There is an Aromatic Shard that enables Aromatic Mutation for your crops. There is also a bunch of new crops like Butternut Squash, Bitter Melon and Pricklefruit. You can use Smoothie Fountain and Cooking Cauldron which uses can still be a mystery. It’s not all about cooking and food, though, as more helpers have also become available. If you would like to make friends with Gorilla Chef and Lobster Thermidor, there is no better chance to do so. Have fun!