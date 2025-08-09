How to make Transcendent Sweet Tea in Grow a Garden (GaG) Roblox

Grow a Garden, one of the games on Roblox platform, is on fire right now thanks to its Cooking event. Many players gather to figure out various recipes. When we though that we had them all (Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Sandwich, Cake, Salad and Ice Cream), developers added new ones. We have already written about Porridge, Smoothie, Spaghetti and Candy Apple, now it is time to talk about Sweet Tea.

How to make Transcendent Sweet Tea in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Sweet Tea is a recipe added in the second part of the Cooking Event in the Roblox hit called Grown a Garden. Let’s look at some of the recipes which can create this treat.

Remember that some recipes may work differently depending on what the chef is craving for.

Transcendent Sweet Tea

Some recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide.

Of course, other foods also have Transcended recipes. If you want to learn how to prepare them all, check out our guide here.

2 Candy Blossom 3 Bone Blossom

Or

4 Sugar Apple 1 Burning Bud

Or

3 Bone Blossom 1 Sugar Apple 1 Burning Bud

Prismatic Sweet Tea

If you want to see all Prismatic recipes, we have them too

4 Sugar Apple 1 Burning Bud

Other Sweet Tea Recipes

1 Burning Bud 1 Sugarglaze

Of course, you should also experiment yourself. Rewards are definitely important, but the joy we have from finding new combinations is also crucial. Good luck with the event and see you later!