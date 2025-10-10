Looking for “The inside of this nut looks like a brain” in Cookie Jam? Let’s solve this puzzle

Cookie Jam is once again serving us some Buzzwords. We have started with “Energy or outer part of a citrus peel“ and “Straight or curly potato.” Later, we had a chance to answer “Green or black, oil or snack” and now we need to face “The inside of this nut looks like a brain.” Can you see a theme here? It seems that this week we will answer food questions.

Answer to “The inside of this nut looks like a brain” in Cookie Jam

If you are here, it means that you need reassurance or help with answering this question and you want to find the name for this mysterious nut. Luckily for me, I ate a lot of them when I was young because we had a tree in front of a house. Now I don’t eat them as often but from time to time I grab one or two as a snack. That’s why I could answer the Buzzword immediately.

The inside of this nut looks like a brain – walnuts.

Walnuts are quite characteristic, and they really look like a brain. It makes them ideal snacks for Halloween! It is also the reason why a young me had no problem with believing my mum that they are good for my brain. And, to be fair, they are!

Now we can prepare for the next Buzzword. If you want a spoiler, the next question is “How far two points are.” Do you know the answer? Because I have no idea right now. I don’t have points to guess anyway, so back to the game!