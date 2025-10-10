Puzzled by “Green or black, oil or snack” in Cookie Jam? Let’s answer it together

Buzzwords is a traditional weekly event in Cookie Jam. Its difficulty varies from question to question. We have started with a difficult one “Energy or outer part of a citrus peel“ but it was followed by quite simple “Straight or curly potato.” We are far from over, though. The third question is “Green or black, oil or snack” (it even rhymes). If you are puzzled by this crossword, we can help you.

Answer to “Green or black, oil or snack” in Cookie Jam

Of course, the answer to this question is a type of food. Many people don’t like it when they are young, but they start to like it with time. It was the same with me. I used to hate it but now I adore this snack. What is it?

Green or black, oil or snack – olives.

Of course, the answer can be only one. Olives can be green or black (I prefer the latter). At the same time we can eat them as snacks (or on pizza) or use them as oil. Olives grow on olive trees and were domesticated for the first time in the Eastern Mediterranean. Olive trees were adopted by the whole Mediterranean region and became an important part of its development. Of course, now we can meet them in many places. Numerous people can’t imagine a meal without them.

If you want to learn what next awaits you, be prepared to answer “The inside of this nut looks like a brain.” Good luck!