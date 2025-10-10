Don’t know what “Energy or outer part of a citrus peel” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

A new Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam is here. If you’re unsure how to answer “Energy or outer part of a citrus peel,” scroll down for the solution.

Olga Racinowska

Another weekend is here, which means it’s time for a new Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam. If you were hoping for an easy one this time, sorry, no luck. The very first hint is already a total brain-scratcher, so if you’re stuck trying to solve “Energy or outer part of a citrus peel” on your own, here’s a little help.

Answer to “Energy or outer part of a citrus peel” in Cookie Jam

It’s so much easier when we don’t have to guess the answer from every letter in the alphabet. If that weren’t the case, I’d probably still be trying to figure out this clue in Cookie Jam. So, without further ado:

  1. Energy or outer part of a citrus peel – Zest

The answer to this tricky clue is “zest”, and it couldn’t be more fitting. This one’s a clever double definition – it plays on both meanings of the word. On one hand, “zest” means energy or enthusiasm, that lively spark you bring when you’re excited about something. On the other hand, it’s also the outer layer of a citrus peel, like lemon or orange zest, which adds a burst of flavor and freshness to food.

Answer to “Straight or curly potato” in Cookie Jam

The next Cookie Jam hint is a pretty simple one, but if you’re looking for a little reassurance, the answer is Fries.

Author: Olga Racinowska

Been with gamepressure.com since 2019, mostly writing game guides but you can also find me geeking out about LEGO (huge collection, btw). Love RPGs and classic RTSs, also adore quirky indie games. Even with a ton of games, sometimes I just gotta fire up Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley, KOTOR, or Baldur's Gate 2 (Shadows of Amn, the OG, not that Throne of Bhaal stuff). When I'm not gaming, I'm probably painting miniatures or admiring my collection of retro consoles.

