Stuck on “How fat two points are” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help

We kicked things off in this week’s Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam with a real tough one: “Energy or outer part of a citrus peel.” The next clues weren’t any easier – we had to answer “Green or black, oil or snack,” and “The inside of this nut looks like a brain.” And it’s not getting any simpler, because now we’re facing “How fat two points are.” So if you’re struggling with this one, scroll down for the correct solution.

Answer to “How fat two points are” in Cookie Jam

This Cookie Jam clue was a real brain-scratcher. At first I thought there could be at least a few words to describe it, but luckily we don’t have to choose from every letter in the alphabet and that makes things a little easier. The right answer is:

How fat two points are – Distance

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

The correct answer, “distance,” perfectly fits the clue because distance is the precise term used to describe the amount of space or separation between two locations or objects. It’s a concept we use constantly, whether we’re talking about how far our next destination is or measuring points on a map or graph. In both everyday language and mathematics, when we ask “how far” one point is from another, we’re really asking for their distance. It captures the exact idea behind the clue – the stretch of space that connects two points, no matter how close or far apart they may be.

Make sure to check out our other Cookie Jam guides. We cover most challenging hints every week.