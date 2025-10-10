„Microsoft continuously shoves this cloud thing down our throats.” Word's new file saving method has been badly received

Word has had an autosave feature for text documents for a few years now, but it used to be turned off by default. Microsoft wants to change this, as revealed in a new presentation about changes to OneDrive. As you might have guessed, forcing users to switch to the cloud didn't go over well, even with promises about file security.

Windows users don't want Word documents in OneDrive

The changes in Word were announced at the time of the presentation, or at least that's what Microsoft said. Right now, only members of the Windows Insider program can take advantage of them, as stated in a blog post:

Starting today, new documents in the Word version for Windows PC (Insider) will be saved directly to OneDrive, with autosave enabled to protect your work and allow real-time collaboration: New files are saved directly to OneDrive; Autosave is enabled from the start; Your work is instantly protected and ready to share and collaborate on with others in real-time.

Source: Microsoft

The idea was criticized by people who discussed Microsoft's publication on the subreddit r/technology. It seems that no one wants to use OneDrive while simultaneously having to deal with the increasingly less intuitive changes that Microsoft is making to its apps.

Microsoft is always making it harder to do what I want. Whether it’s Windows, Outlook, Teams etc they keep adding more useless options and making it harder to select the options I want, which used to be the default. – throwaway2766766

I hate how MS continuously shoves this cloud s**t down our throats. I've been cussing MS Office ever since they started this. I can't even drag and drop attachments on an email anymore unless I do it just the right way, so it attaches to the email instead of uploading to OneDrive and using a link. – Mortimer452

The point of having storage capacity on your machine is to store things locally… I want to keep that and not use cloud, this trend is so annoying. – xdeltax97

For those who prefer to keep their files local and not use the cloud, Microsoft is keeping the door open. You can still turn off autosave whenever you want. Some people understand the company's move, even if they disagree with it. In their opinion, Microsoft decided to enable cloud autosave by default because users often don't pay attention to where they save files, leading to difficulties in finding them or losing them due to computer errors, and then blaming Microsoft. Last year, Microsoft introduced a PC that runs Windows entirely in the cloud.