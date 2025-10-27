Microsoft isn't worried about PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2, it's worried about TikTok and movies

It might seem that the biggest competitors for Xbox are PlayStation and Nintendo. However, Microsoft doesn't see it that way, as it currently considers movies and TikTok to be its main rivals.

Consoles are no longer Xbox's biggest competition

Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, recently discussed the company's multiplatform strategy in an interview with The New York Times. The topic was about the announcement of Halo: Campaign Evolved, which, for the first time ever, is coming to PlayStation.

Commenting on this decision, Booty noted that consumers are no longer as attached to the devices they use for gaming. As a result, Xbox's competition has significantly increased.

We are all seeking to meet people where they are. Our biggest competition isn't another console; we are competing more and more with everything from TikTok to movies.

His statement received strong reactions on social media. One of the people who commented on his words was Mike Ybarra, former CEO of Blizzard and vice president of Xbox, who recently criticized Microsoft's new campaign.

Xbox should stop talking.

Christopher Dring, one of the co-founders of The Game Business, also threw in a cheeky joke on the topic. On X, he wrote: "Xbox hasn't gone third-party. PlayStation has become an Xbox." GameStop also chimed in, announcing the end of the "Console War."

On the other hand, Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at Niko Partners, took Booty's statement a bit more seriously.

This isn't technically incorrect, given consoles are no longer the primary entry point for gaming. The issue is that Xbox has de-emphasized its own console ecosystem while falling short of building a true Xbox ecosystem on mobile, PC, and cloud. Hence, Xbox games on PS5.

Xbox has been focusing on multiplatform for quite some time, primarily promoting Game Pass. As a result, many Xbox games have made their way to competing consoles, including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Forza Horizon 5, and Gears of War: Reloaded. Some people in the gaming industry think that exclusive titles don't really make sense anymore, mainly because production budgets are getting so huge.