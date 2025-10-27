Survive the storm in Duckov with the right gear. Phase 1 and 2 are not so bad with these items

Sometimes inspiration can take an unexpected turn. Most of us probably know Escape from Tarkov as a demanding and serious extraction shooter, but the developers from Team Soda turned that idea into a bit more silly duck-based warfare. Yes, Escape from Duckov isn’t very serious, but it’s a lot more than a mere parody. Hundreds of thousands of players enjoy it daily, and the number keeps growing steadily. Due to that, there are a lot of fresh fans, who are still learning about the basic mechanics of the game. What seems to be very problematic for a number of people is surviving storms. Here you will learn how to conquer this element and get to know what items will help you with that task.

How to survive the storm in Escape From Duckov. Get the right items for the job

It is not easy to Escape From Duckov. Bah, it’s very hard to even survive, especially if you attempt to enter storm affected areas. And even if you thought you had mastered the storm, there is its second phase that can chew you up quickly and without mercy. However, you are not defenseless as there are pieces of gear that can help you get through even the direst weather conditions.

Storm Work gear

Let’s start with the very first level of storm, as this is what you’ll encounter in the beginning. What you are looking for are Storm Work Helmet and Suit. Getting them, is not very straightforward, though, as you need to have a Gas Mask at your disposal. With your lungs protected, you can venture deep into the cellar on Warehouse map. There is also a caveat, as to get there, you must have Cellar Key in your inventory. With all those obstacles overcome, you will be able to access the Cellar and buy Storm Work Helmet and Suit from a vendor residing there.

However, there is one more piece of gear that is helpful

Injector

Weak Space Storm Protection Injector is a key item to survive the storm. Some players even use only this to keep them alive during Phase 1. To unlock the blueprint, you need to complete the quest for Mud.

Storm Resistance

It will be unlocked after finishing Specific Medicine II.

Protection is needed about the purple haze storm.Source: Escape from Duckov, Developer: Team Soda

Space Protection gear

While the basic protection should suffice for the first level of Storm, you might get caught by surprise by a second phase, which is a whole different beast to tackle. It will require you to up your protection game. Of course, you can use your trusty Storm Work equipment (full set) and Weak Space Storm Protection Injector.

However, to get through Storm phase 2 safely and reliably, you have to find yourself Space Protection Helmet and Suit. Those items can be found in J-Labs. The helmet is in red room, and the suit is on level 2. However, it is a random drop. If you don’t find yourself lucky enough to just stumble upon it laying around, there is another way. This equipment can be obtained by completing two quests for Jeff:

Find the Four Horsemen (grants the helmet), The First Test Subject (provides the suit).

This and the Injector should suffice to get you through the deadly atmosphere of Duckov. Sadly, you will have to survive without a helping hand of your friends, as the game offers only a single-player experience. If you hoped for console version of the title, you are also out of luck, unfortunately. The production doesn’t even officially support controllers, so it’s a strictly PC game, as of yet. If you would like to ask the creators to change their mind on those matters, you are welcome to share your thoughts on Escape From Duckov’s official Discord server. Good luck!