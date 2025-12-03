How to reduce file size in Helldivers 2 and opt-in for beta

Reducing the file size of Helldivers 2 on PC is now possible. How to do it? Read our article to find out.
Nowadays, it is not surprising to see games with file size over 100 GB. The complexity of open worlds, their size, increasingly better graphics, lots of objects... all of this can contribute to the large size. Sometimes, however, this is done to help players. That’s why Helldivers 2 is 150 GB on PC, while on consoles it is three times smaller. Fortunately, the developers are introducing the option to reduce it on our computers. However, for now, the feature is in the beta testing phase.
Helldivers 2 weighs quite a lot on PC, around 150 GB. The same game weighs only 30 GB on consoles. Why such a difference? In a nutshell, old HDD drives are to blame. To prevent the game from stuttering while loading files and to make it load much faster, the same file is copied and pasted in multiple locations so a read head can always have it “at hand.” Consoles, however, are equipped with SSD drives, which makes this “trick” completely pointless. That's why there's such a difference.
Fortunately, the developers of Helldivers 2 have implemented an interesting solution, currently in beta, that can reduce game files from around 150 GB to as little as 23 GB, saving nearly 85% of space. This is probably part of the announced big changes aimed at focusing on optimization. So, how to opt-in?
First of all, remember that this procedure is intended for people with a “clean” version of the game. This means that if you have any mods, it might cause serious issues.
However, if you find that the slim version of Helldivers 2 does not work well for you (for example, if you have an HDD), you can revert to the previous build simply by selecting “None” from the Beta Participation list.
Although work to improve the optimization of Helldivers 2 is still ongoing, it is worth remembering that the developers are already preparing another surprise, namely a new project. It is worth following the news on this matter.
Author: Dawid Lubczynski
He completed his first degree studies in journalism. His adventure with Gamepressure began in 2019 when he undertook the difficult art of writing complex game guides. Over the years, became a specialist genre; in his spare time, he reads about mixtures that will help him reduce stress after the thousandth death at the same stage of the game. A huge fan of fighting games (Tekken) who regularly participates in tournaments.
