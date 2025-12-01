New GTA 6 leak. It's so poor that it will interest only the biggest fans of the series

Rockstar Games fans are once again thirsty for news on Grand Theft Auto 6, and the latest real leak is unlikely to satisfy their thirst.
The new leak from Grand Theft Auto 6 is somewhat more official than many "teasers" discovered by fans, but it doesn't impress with its content.
It's been over half a year since the presentation of the latest trailer for the sixth GTA. It's no surprise that fans of the gangster series are feeling starved by Rockstar Games. Not only have they been left in the dark about GTA VI, but they've also been hit with yet another delay.
Just like the past decade, this led to more investigations and people finding "teasers" (which are more like hallucinations from lack of information) in the weirdest places. And, how could it be otherwise, more "credible" leaks. Even within the framework of "experiments" with AI by some of the more bored players.
In this context, it's worth mentioning—just for the record—the stuff shared by Benjamin Chue, the character animator, who showed off his work from Rockstar. This includes character animations from Grand Theft Auto 6, alongside similar materials from Red Dead Redemption 2 and Max Payne 3.
The video initially appeared on Vimeo but was quickly deleted. And, as is usually the case on the internet, it was shared on other sites. Of course, Chue focused on animations, so apart from those, most elements (locations, object models, etc.) have a distinctly work-in-progress character. In other words: you won't find 4K gameplay from GTA 6 here.
A Rockstar employee (allegedly former, although there is no mention of ending employment at Rockstar Games on LinkedIn) published this material back in September. And yet, it totally slipped past the players – the same ones who would hunt for teasers on the Moon – until one of the Reddit users shared it.
Some people are already bracing themselves for those ridiculously long YouTuber analyses and are offering their condolences to the animator (assuming Chue didn't have permission to post those clips, since he deleted his video now). Other players are expecting another delay, which seems unlikely since the leak is already over two months old. Not to mention, the creator hasn't shown much, so even the most eager fans don't have a reason to keep watching his animations of GTA 6.
Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2026, on consoles, according to current plans.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
