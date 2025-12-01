How to romance Blonde Blazer and Invisigal in Dispatch. The key choices and the most common mistakes

Dispatch is without a doubt an unexpected hit of this year. One of the strong points of this game is its world. Devs did a good job with presenting believable universe and likable people. There are also 2 special characters – Invisigal and Blonde Blazer. They have totally different personalities but they have one thing in common – we can befriend them and even romance, if we make right decisions. In this guide we will tell you how to do that.

Blonde Blazer and Invisigal – common choices in Dispatch

Let’s start with presenting the important choices that influence Invisigal and Blonde Blazer at the same time.

The first real crossroad is in Episode 4, when you can go on a date with Invisigal or Blonde Blazer. Pick the one you want to romance later. The next choice when you have to pick between them is in Episode 7, when Invisigal starts kissing you. While you might be tempted to kiss her back, not to make your relations with her worse, reject her if you want romance Blonde Blazer at the end of the game. Be nice to them.

Blonde Blazer choices in Dispatch

Of course, Blonde Blazer has some unique choices that can influence her relationship:

In Episode 1, kiss her when you have an opportunity. Don’t offer to go on her date with Phenomaman in Episode 2. Tell her that she looks good in Episode 4. Ask her to come back in Episode 8. And, of course, be nice to her whenever you have a chance to do that.

Invisigal choices in Dispatch

Invisigal’s fate is strictly connected to the ending. However, you don’t have to romance her to get the best outcome. If you want to do that, though, here are some tips:

In addition to being nice to Invisigal, you need to be a good mentor – it is important especially in Episode 3 when you talk with her on the playground. Be supportive. Your choices on meetings with the whole Team Z might be also important here. Don’t tell Invisigal that you told Chase about her failure in Episode 2. In the same episode, don’t tell Blonde Blazer that Invisigal hit you. When you have a choice to cut her or not in Episode 7, don’t do that. After this conversation, forgive her. When you have to make decision to untie Invisigal or not… of course, release her.