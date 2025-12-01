How to romance Blonde Blazer and Invisigal in Dispatch. The key choices and the most common mistakes

In this guide we will tell you how to romance Invisigal or Blonde Blazer in Dispatch. There are some choices that you should be aware of.

Damian Gacek

How to romance Blonde Blazer and Invisigal in Dispatch. The key choices and the most common mistakes, image source: Dispatch, developer AdHoc Studio.
How to romance Blonde Blazer and Invisigal in Dispatch. The key choices and the most common mistakes Source: Dispatch, developer AdHoc Studio.

Dispatch is without a doubt an unexpected hit of this year. One of the strong points of this game is its world. Devs did a good job with presenting believable universe and likable people. There are also 2 special characters – Invisigal and Blonde Blazer. They have totally different personalities but they have one thing in common – we can befriend them and even romance, if we make right decisions. In this guide we will tell you how to do that.

Blonde Blazer and Invisigal – common choices in Dispatch

Keep in mind that this article is only a small part of our walkthrough. You can find the whole Dispatch guide here.

Let’s start with presenting the important choices that influence Invisigal and Blonde Blazer at the same time.

  1. The first real crossroad is in Episode 4, when you can go on a date with Invisigal or Blonde Blazer. Pick the one you want to romance later.
  2. The next choice when you have to pick between them is in Episode 7, when Invisigal starts kissing you. While you might be tempted to kiss her back, not to make your relations with her worse, reject her if you want romance Blonde Blazer at the end of the game.
  3. Be nice to them.

Blonde Blazer choices in Dispatch

Of course, Blonde Blazer has some unique choices that can influence her relationship:

Source: Dispatch, developer AdHoc Studio

  1. In Episode 1, kiss her when you have an opportunity.
  2. Don’t offer to go on her date with Phenomaman in Episode 2.
  3. Tell her that she looks good in Episode 4.
  4. Ask her to come back in Episode 8.
  5. And, of course, be nice to her whenever you have a chance to do that.

Invisigal choices in Dispatch

If you want to learn more about Dispatch, or would like to read guides and news about other games, follow us on Google News. It is a great way to support us. Thank you in advance!

Source: Dispatch, developer AdHoc Studio

Invisigal’s fate is strictly connected to the ending. However, you don’t have to romance her to get the best outcome. If you want to do that, though, here are some tips:

  1. In addition to being nice to Invisigal, you need to be a good mentor – it is important especially in Episode 3 when you talk with her on the playground. Be supportive. Your choices on meetings with the whole Team Z might be also important here.
  2. Don’t tell Invisigal that you told Chase about her failure in Episode 2.
  3. In the same episode, don’t tell Blonde Blazer that Invisigal hit you.
  4. When you have a choice to cut her or not in Episode 7, don’t do that. After this conversation, forgive her.
  5. When you have to make decision to untie Invisigal or not… of course, release her.
More:

Dispatch

October 22, 2025

PC PlayStation
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

Should you defend or cut Invisigal in Dispatch Episode 7. There is a correct answer

Next
Should you defend or cut Invisigal in Dispatch Episode 7. There is a correct answer

New GTA 6 leak. It's so poor that it will interest only the biggest fans of the series

Previous
New GTA 6 leak. It's so poor that it will interest only the biggest fans of the series

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily

How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily

How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy

Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy

Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map