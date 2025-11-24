New Mass Effect-style science fiction action RPG doesn't take realism lightly. The Expanse: Osiris Reborn will „bring the cosmos to life”

The developers of The Expanse: Osiris Reborn have released a video addressing the realism of their game. Although we will not be dealing with a simulation, the creators pay attention to detail.
The studio Owlcat Games is slowly revealing details about The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, an action RPG announced in June 2025 that brings to mind the Mass Effect series, set in the world known from the TV series The Expanse (which is an adaptation of the novel series of the same name). A developer diary has been released, discussing topics related to the realism of their project.
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn will be a science fiction work, and although it won't be a simulation, it will be somewhat more "grounded" than, for instance, the adventures of Shepard and company. To get a feel for what life in space is like, the devs teamed up with some former NASA astronauts and a commander from the International Space Station.
The realism of the described title will manifest on many levels. This mainly pertains to the matter of ballistics and the recoil of firearms when fired, along with the noise they produce. That last one doesn't just disappear into thin air; you can still feel the vibrations from the shots or explosions. In the game, this will be presented as a heavily muffled sound of "guns," drowned out, among other things, by... the breath of our character. Moreover, in zero gravity, protagonists will use distinctive magnetic boots, which in this universe replace the ropes commonly used by astronauts.
Realism should also cover the more everyday stuff. For example, astronauts in space eventually start to miss intense flavors and spices. For this reason, characters in the game will sometimes talk about their favorite meals or ingredients.
At the time of writing, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn doesn't yet have a set release date. The game is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
1
Author: Christian Pieniazek
Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.
„We don't just want better graphics.” The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 won't be simple sequels, assures CD Projekt CEO
X has rolled out a new feature that’s got everyone talking. Turns out, a lot of accounts aren’t really who they say they are
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick