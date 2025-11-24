New Mass Effect-style science fiction action RPG doesn't take realism lightly. The Expanse: Osiris Reborn will „bring the cosmos to life”

The studio Owlcat Games is slowly revealing details about The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, an action RPG announced in June 2025 that brings to mind the Mass Effect series, set in the world known from the TV series The Expanse (which is an adaptation of the novel series of the same name). A developer diary has been released, discussing topics related to the realism of their project.

Related:Mass Effect is already trembling in the foundations? New info about action RPG The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn will be a science fiction work, and although it won't be a simulation, it will be somewhat more "grounded" than, for instance, the adventures of Shepard and company. To get a feel for what life in space is like, the devs teamed up with some former NASA astronauts and a commander from the International Space Station.

The realism of the described title will manifest on many levels. This mainly pertains to the matter of ballistics and the recoil of firearms when fired, along with the noise they produce. That last one doesn't just disappear into thin air; you can still feel the vibrations from the shots or explosions. In the game, this will be presented as a heavily muffled sound of "guns," drowned out, among other things, by... the breath of our character. Moreover, in zero gravity, protagonists will use distinctive magnetic boots, which in this universe replace the ropes commonly used by astronauts.

Realism should also cover the more everyday stuff. For example, astronauts in space eventually start to miss intense flavors and spices. For this reason, characters in the game will sometimes talk about their favorite meals or ingredients.

At the time of writing, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn doesn't yet have a set release date. The game is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.