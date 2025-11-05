„Everyone asks: When's the next Fallout: New Vegas?” Obsidian finally answers that question

The folks at Obsidian Entertainment studio know that many fans want Fallout: New Vegas 2, but they're more than happy to work on their own brands.

This year has been super busy for Obsidian Entertainment. The team released two RPG games, The Outer Worlds 2 and Avowed, launched the survival game Grounded 2 in Early Access, and today they are adding the long-awaited turn-based mode to the classic Pillars of Eternity.

As a sort of summary of this hectic period, Marcus Morgan and Justin Britch from the studio gave an interview to The Game Business, where they shared what it's like working with the team these days. They also discussed their relationship with Microsoft, which owns Obsidian Entertainment.

  1. Obsidian appreciates being under Microsoft's wing. The company is known for making aggressive cuts, but this studio usually doesn't feel the impact due to the team's very fast work pace.
  2. The devs believe there are several reasons for these successes. Among these are cohesive teams, as Obsidian strives to retain employees in the studio for many years, even decades. The creators keep it real and don't go overboard with the size of their games. They design them in a way they know they can actually pull off. Moreover, they build their projects on the foundations of previous ones and don't have to reinvent the wheel each time. All of this means that Obsidian's future never depends on the success of a single title.
  3. The creators were also asked why they haven't made Fallout: New Vegas 2 so far. Fans are all about it, and the franchise's riding high thanks to the TV show adaptation. However, Obsidian has focused exclusively on its own brands in recent years, and the developers are very pleased with this. They had a lot of good things to say about Microsoft here because instead of forcing the studio to make a new Fallout, the company let them create The Outer Worlds 2.

As Marcus Morgan commented:

I know everyone on the internet, on every game we announce, asks: When's the next Fallout: New Vegas? (...) But this year, all three of the games are IP that we've created. Our history prior to Microsoft surrounded working on others' IP. And this is the joy that we get of… how do we build our own IP? And we've got to the part where we have sequels to all of them.

After 20 years of working at Obsidian, you can choose a second class

The creators also shared a fun fact. When you start working at Obsidian Entertainment, you choose one of three classes (warrior, mage, or rogue) and from time to time, you receive related gifts (for example, Birtch chose mage, so he received a magic staff).

This is not only a cool tradition but also a way to communicate to employees that the studio is focused on RPGs and that management wants them to stay as long as possible, because after 20 years, you can choose a second class.

The Outer Worlds 2 was released on October 29 on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. You can also play it on PC and Xbox Series X through Game Pass.

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

