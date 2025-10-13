PS4 support is being phased out, so expect PSN services to suffer

Five years after the PlayStation 5 came out, Sony has started phasing out services for the PlayStation 4. Recent reports suggest that in the first half of 2026, some features related to the PlayStation Network will be disabled. This might be the first step to get players ready for the next-gen PS6, which could drop in 2027.

PS4 will lose some functionality in 2026

At the beginning of October, Insider Gaming gained access to exclusive materials, and the documentation indicates that PlayStation 4 owners need to prepare for changes. Basic features for player communication might disappear, and you might not even be able to save screenshots on the console anymore.

Several features have been listed that are set to be turned off when spring 2026 rolls around:

Activity API; Shared media API; Storage for additional game materials (TSS); Storage for additional user information (TUS); Profile and user functions; Word filters in messages.

Unfortunately, the exact date when these options will be disabled hasn't yet been provided. It's not great news for people who haven't bought a PlayStation 5 yet, since prices have gone up recently, and the SSD storage in the console has been reduced.

Looks like with the changes, chatting between players on PS4 is gonna get a lot trickier. Sony's move may be driven by ongoing work on the PlayStation 6. According to rumors, the next generation will be affordable enough to encourage PlayStation 4 owners to switch to the new hardware.

Moreover, some devs are starting to drop support for that old console that's been around for over a decade. For instance, in April 2026, Genshin Impact will no longer receive updates for the PS4, and support for PUBG will end in November of this year. If more creators join them, it won't be worth it for Sony to keep the online features for the console.