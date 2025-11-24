Players still spend a fortune on Star Citizen, and a free event urges them to spend even more

For 10 more days, Star Citizen will remain available for free. Ironically, this may mean even more spending.
The entire content of Star Citizen is once again available to players, who have 10 days to try the title and nearly 200 units for free as part of the new trial version of the ambitious space sim.
Cloud Imperium Games studio is once again inviting those who haven't yet explored Chris Roberts' new creation to their universe. The Intergalactic Aerospace Expo 2955 has kicked off, and until December 3rd, you can dive into Star Citizen and check out nearly 200 spaceships for free. However, not all of them, at least not right away.
The Expo kicked off on November 20th, and until the event wraps up, players visiting the planet Orison get a deal from a different manufacturer that includes units introduced in the past year. For example, today and tomorrow, you can test 30 models from Kruger Intergalactic, MIRAI, and MISC. Only on November 29th will all ships be able to be taken on a test flight through the Star Citizen's galaxy.
The creators have also set up some rewards for veteran players who bring in new players to join the fun, like a special "cat" edition of the Drake Dragonfly, along with other bonuses. The game itself will also be available for free throughout the event
Last week, the alpha version of update 4.4 was released, along with the third star system (Nyx) and a lot of new content, including new weapons in FPS mode.
As everyone expected, Star Citizen has broken its annual revenue record – players have already spent over $122 million, and they are close to surpassing the $900 million mark. Ironically, this amount may increase thanks to IAE 2955, because after trying out ships for free, even SC veterans might be tempted to buy new units.
Fans are all too aware that despite the ongoing reasons for frustration, their spending on Star Citizen speaks for itself, and there is no indication that the stream of money will dry up anytime soon.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
