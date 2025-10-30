Playing ARC Raiders solo? You can do that but there is a catch

Troubles with servers and release time issues (especially on Xbox) couldn’t stop ARC Raiders from gathering tens of thousands of players at launch, and now this number went up to almost 160,000 on Steam alone. Not all players are convinced to purchase the game, though. For some, an important factor is the possibility to play solo. Can you do that? Yes, but there is something you need to remember.

You can play ARC Raiders solo but…

You are here to play ARC Riders solo, right? The good news is that you can. Not so long ago developers have announced that their priority is to make the game fair, and it included separating solo and squad players, at least as best as they can. We can read on the official Discord:

Raiders-- We noticed some discussions around loot or "gear score" matchmaking. While it is true that the team has previously evaluated loot/gear-based as well as other types of matchmaking principles, right now the focus is on maintaining the split between solos and squads to keep those groups on an even playing field whenever possible. After launch, we will continue to monitor how things go. The team is determined to to ensure that players have high quality rounds that are varied and interesting, but fair.

It means that lobbies, in theory, should be divided between solos and teams, at least until there are enough players to fill them. However, there is also another issue that is mentioned more and more on Discord. What is it?

You need to remember that solo players can team up (unofficially) with each other. So, even if your map is full of people playing solo, it does not mean that you will face only a single opponent at a time. Even if you play alone, you can encounter multiple hostiles cooperating with each other. So, watch out.