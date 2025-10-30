ARC Raiders servers issues. Online Connection erorrs and queues at launch. Developers are already working to fix it

After a series of tests that drew in nearly 200,000 players at its peak, ARC Raiders has finally debuted on our computers and consoles. Even after the fact that the devs have decided to change its monetization model and instead of being a free-to-play title it transitioned into a full-fledged premium production offering a couple of versions, the fans were not discouraged and are still willing to do some raiding. However, as it might have been expected, there is another obstacle on ARC Raiders way to greatness – server issues. This is a usual scenario for many modern games, that their online connection leaves a lot to be desired on the launch day. The developers have something to say about all the errors and queues, so let’s see what’s their take on it.

Connection issues in ARC Raiders

It is a sad reality that at launch, many multiplayer-focused productions struggle with connectivity (although Hollow Knight Silksong was able to prove that even completely single-player oriented titles can experience those issues, too.) As of now, ARC Raiders has issues with fans connecting to its servers due to queues and Online Connection Errors, stating that “Online services are currently unavailable.” giving ARRT0003 error code. Fortunately, the developers’ reaction has been immediate.

On the game’s official Discord server, members of Embark Studios have communicated that they are aware of the problems with connections and are actively working on those. Most probably, we can expect to have those issues solved shortly. If you would like to stay updated about the situation, the best way is to monitor game-announcements channel on said Discord.

Since the challenges have been acknowledged by the creators, there is nothing to do from our side than just wait for an update on their end. The redeeming factor might be that the release time of the game happened during off-peak hours for Europe and Americas, as most probably the biggest traffic of players will happen in the next couple of hours. Let’s hope that by that time, the matter will be resolved, and we will be able to jump into the fray with our friends. Have fun!