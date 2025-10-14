Pokémon Legends: Z-A reviews are releasing and fans remain cautiously optimistic about early positive scores

Today, reviews for Pokémon Legends: Z-A are starting to release. Not all outlets have given a score yet, and there are several reasons for this, but so far, fans are remaining cautiously optimistic about the Metacritic and Open Critic averages. For context, among the modern Pokémon games released on the Nintendo Switch, Sword and Shield received an 80 on Metacritic, while Scarlet and Violet received a 72. Pokémon Legends: Arceus stands out at 83, and the follow-up, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, currently has an 81, making it the second-highest-reviewed Pokémon game in this era. Though that could change in the coming days.

The response from critics remains mixed enough that fans haven’t let their cautiousness completely give way to optimism. With less than 48 hours until the game is released to the public, it’s only a matter of time before the wider reaction comes pouring in. This is the first major Pokémon game to be released since Scarlet and Violet in 2022, so it has been an unusually long wait for fans of the monster-catching franchise.

Common concerns leading up to the launch of Pokémon Legends: Z-A focused on its graphical appearance and the fact that the game takes place entirely in a city, a new concept for a franchise that usually has the player exploring entire continents and regions. But fans have been excited for the return of Mega Evolution, a popular mechanic that has not been included in a game for over a decade, and never appeared in a Switch title before now.

In response to early reviews, one user wrote on Reddit, “I’m still not sure how to feel about this game. Legends: Arceus really let me down. This game looks like it improves on a lot of what its predecessor established, but I think I need to wait to see more gameplay.” This sentiment seems to be a common thread, but users on either side of the spectrum as well. Some are saying they won’t buy the game or will at least wait for now, and will instead focus on many other major titles releasing this month and next. But Reddit isn’t always the best place to go for widely accurate thoughts on the Pokémon franchise.

Ultimately, this is a Pokémon game. While it may not ship the same number of units as the more traditional entries in the series, it’s likely going to sell quite well. Solid reviews only strengthen this guarantee. But in the coming week, we will have to see what other reviews come out, as many outlets have had less than a week with the game so far, whether the Metacritic score can stand tall, and how the general public will react.