Randy Pitchford said big discounts for Borderlands 4 would take a while, but just a month after launch it’s already 20% off

Looks like Randy Pitchford had a lot of faith in Borderlands 4. Before it even came out, he was making some pretty bold claims and even said the game could be even worth $200, hyping up its depth and the thousands of hours players could supposedly sink into it. He wasn’t exactly doing the best marketing for the game, but one of his older posts on X hasn’t aged particularly well.

Borderlands 4 hit a 20% sale surprisingly fast

Borderlands 4 didn’t have the best start on Steam. At launch on September 12, the reviews were rough – only about 35% positive. Things have improved a bit since then, climbing to around 67%, but the overall rating still says it all: “Mixed.” PC players are especially upset about the game’s performance, and even PS5 Pro users have reported issues.

That’s not great news for Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox, who set a huge goal for the series: hitting 100 million copies sold. For that to happen, Borderlands 4 would need to move at least 7 million units, but with reactions like this, that might be a tough milestone to reach. So, what do you do when your game doesn’t sell as well as you hoped? You put it on sale. But if you go back to a post from June 2025, someone was pretty confident that wouldn’t happen – at least not anytime soon.

Source: X @DuvalMagic

You could argue that Randy Pitchford was talking about really deep discounts, the kind we usually see on Steam seasonal sales years after a big release. But the irony is hard to miss: just one month after launch, Borderlands 4 is already 20% off on Steam. It’s tough to predict how pricing will look over the next year or so, but we’ll definitely get some sense of revenue from the publisher, even if Gearbox doesn’t officially release sales numbers.

In other words, Borderlands 4 could hit a big sale faster than its predecessor, or even show up on subscription services sooner than expected.