Cheaters in popular shooter will burn alive. Devs fired up the community with their creativity, fixing one of ARC Raiders' biggest headaches

ARC Raiders has received an update that not only fixes graphical bugs, but most importantly, deals with two widely abused exploits.
Embark Studios released update 1.4.0 for ARC Raiders, which, although small, addresses some of the most irritating bugs that have plagued the shooter for weeks. The patch doesn't add new content, but it focuses on improving gameplay quality, fixing graphic glitches, and getting rid of two hated exploits that were really messing with fair play.
The biggest change is fixing the exploit that let players sneak past locked doors to get to rooms with valuable loot. Up until now, players would often waste expensive, single-use keys only to find out that someone else had already looted the place using glitches.
From now on, anyone who tries to access such places without a key... will be burned on the spot.
Players have welcomed this solution with considerable enthusiasm. A lot of people are giving props to Embark Studios for their creative way of discouraging cheating. One Reddit user said:
I tested this and died in fire. No time to loot naked [i.e., without equipment or with random, free gear], and you probably wouldn't get much even if you were shielded. Good change, I feel good about bringing keys now.
Another person described the update as a "really hot fix." This playful wordplay refers to the fact that breaking into a locked room ends with the character literally getting roasted.
The second key improvement is the removal of an exploit related to weapons that allowed players to fire shots faster than intended. Players could quickly switch between weapons and items, creating a deadly "double pump," particularly effective at short range. The exploit was so common that even popular streamers were using it, which really frustrated the players.
Besides the aforementioned fixes, the update:
As I mentioned, the update got a thumbs up from players. Even though it's not huge, it finally fixes the issues that were really messing with fair gameplay.
Author: Kamil Kleszyk
At Gamepressure.com deals with various jobs. So you can expect from him both news about the farming simulator and a text about the impact of Johnny Depp's trial on the future of Pirates of the Caribbean. Introvert by vocation. Since childhood, he felt a closer connection to humanities than to exact sciences. When after years of learning came a time of stagnation, he preferred to call it his "search for a life purpose." In the end, he decided to fight for a better future, which led him to the place where he is today.
