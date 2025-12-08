Puzzled by the elevator door code in Routine? We will tell you how to unlock it

Your first mission in Routine is to open elevator door and progress to the next part of the facility. However, to do that, you need to have a code. Let’s find it together.

Damian Gacek

Routine is a first person sci-fi horror story. It is very immersive… to the point that it might be quite confusing at the beginning, when you have to read tutorials on the screens of in-game computers. It is a great idea, but some players might find themselves lost. That’s why we will help you to find your way, unlock the closed elevator door and progress the story.

How to find the elevator door code in Routine

After leaving “bedroom,” our character finds themselves in the middle of the dark corridor. Once we go right, the window with Moon view opens. There are 2 doors next to it. One of them is closed – it is our elevator. We can’t unlock it yet, though. Pick the passage on the opposite side of the corridor. The door will open.

Pick up CAT.Routine, developer: Lunar Software

  1. In the room, take CAT from the table. This device will be quite useful later. For now, start reading a tutorial that will be shown on the wall in front of you.
  2. After a few slides, you will see that it is necessary to get a battery for your CAT.

Take batteries.Routine, developer: Lunar Software

  1. Go to the next room and interact with the Battery Recycle Point. Your character will take a battery.
  2. Next, go back to the tutorial on the wall.

Press the button.Routine, developer: Lunar Software

  1. The next step is to inspect your “gun.” The proper key is prompted (R).
  2. Finally, you must press the button marked on the screen above. It will unlock an interactive menu on the wall.
  3. Press “Database” to learn the code – 7539.
  4. Now, you can go back to the elevator and input the door code.
  5. All you need to do at this point is to interact with a computer in the center of the elevator and press “Gateway.”

Good luck.

More:

Routine

December 4, 2025

PC Xbox
Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

