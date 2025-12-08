Puzzled by the elevator door code in Routine? We will tell you how to unlock it

Your first mission in Routine is to open elevator door and progress to the next part of the facility. However, to do that, you need to have a code. Let’s find it together.
Routine is a first person sci-fi horror story. It is very immersive… to the point that it might be quite confusing at the beginning, when you have to read tutorials on the screens of in-game computers. It is a great idea, but some players might find themselves lost. That’s why we will help you to find your way, unlock the closed elevator door and progress the story.
After leaving “bedroom,” our character finds themselves in the middle of the dark corridor. Once we go right, the window with Moon view opens. There are 2 doors next to it. One of them is closed – it is our elevator. We can’t unlock it yet, though. Pick the passage on the opposite side of the corridor. The door will open.
Looking for more guides and news from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News to stay informed.
Good luck.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
These are the last weeks to watch Crunchyroll for free. The platform is ending its ad-supported streaming service
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily