First-person view changes everything. Decrepit is a dungeon crawler where you will feel every hit

The first hour of The Game Awards 2025 brought the announcement of Decrepit, which is clearly inspired by Dark Souls.
Veterans of Minecraft and Valheim invite players to venture into grim and challenging dungeons in their first dungeon crawler, Decrepit.
The live stream of The Game Awards 2025 is getting players excited, mostly because of the big-name franchises or the studios behind them. Nevertheless, it is also an opportunity to showcase entirely new projects from debuting teams, including those founded by veterans of renowned series.
One of these is the "team" at Jämmerdal Game – or more accurately, Olof Hagelin, since he's the one-man band behind the studio. He's working on a first-person dungeon crawler that's inspired by the legendary soulslike games, including the Dark Souls series. The title will be released by Three Friends, as the second entry in the group's catalog following the still-popular Valheim. Hagelin gained 18 years of experience as an environment artist, contributing to projects by studios like Starbreeze Entertainment, Avalanche Studios, and Resolution Games, which he co-founded.
You can watch the first trailer for Decrepit below.
The video clearly reveals Dark Souls inspirations, notably through an enemy that might trigger post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in FromSoftware veterans. The trailer also confirms some form of roguelike mechanics, allowing the player to return after defeat.
Decrepit will be released on Steam in 2026 (the exact release date will be announced "soon"). Players can already sign up for testing and add the game to their wishlists on Valve's platform.
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
