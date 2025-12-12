The spiritual successor to SOMA is coming. ONTOS will do to your psyche what you fear most.
Frictional Games (creators of SOMA and the Amnesia and Penumbra series) used this year's The Game Awards to announce a science fiction horror game titled Ontos.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
