Assassin's Creed veteran leaves Ubisoft after 20 years. The decision was to be taken by him alone, just before the series passed into new hands

The Franchise Lead of the Assassin’s Creed series is moving on – after 20 years at Ubisoft, Marc-Alexis Côté has decided to take his career in a new direction. This means that the well-known developer and publisher just lost one of their key people, right when they're going through some big changes. The French company, together with Chinese Tencent, is in the process of establishing Vantage Studios, a subsidiary that will manage the Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six brands.

According to official information received by Ubisoft employees, the decision to leave was made by Côté himself. In an email from Vantage Studios' co-presidents, Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derenne, they explained that an experienced dev had the chance to take on a leadership role in their new division but turned it down. The industry veteran's decision was met with disappointment from the bosses, but they still believe that the talented teams will keep building on the strong foundations he helped set up. They also remain grateful for his contribution to the development of the Assassin’s Creed series.

Marc-Alexis Côté started working at Ubisoft in 2005 as a software engineer for PSP console ports (specifically Open Season and Surf's Up), before becoming the lead programmer for Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. He became involved with the Assassin’s Creed series in 2008, contributing to the creation of the iconic Brotherhood installment. Since then, Côté has been involved in designing the following installments, eventually taking on the role of vice president and executive developer of the series.