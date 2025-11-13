Dispatch Episode 8 walkthrough and choices guide

It was a long day… but I have managed to complete Dispatch… a few times. I will share my knowledge with you! Let’s analyze different choices and the walkthrough of the game.
While still many players are there completing Episode 7 of Dispatch, the first players managed to finish it already. You are about to see the finale of the story. Was it worth it? Let’s find out, shall we?
This time we start at our office. When Blonde Blazer wants to fight with criminals we can say:
It will not influence your relationship. Now, let’s start the shift.
You will start with only 3 heroes this time: Golem, Prism and Punch Up. If you have did not cut Invisigal, they will have less stats (like in the injury state) except Golem. If you cut her, the team will be fully functional.
Moreover, after your first dispatch you will learn that you have to keep track of the bar in the left right corner. Each failure will lower it. The good thing is that when it drops to half, Blonde Blazer will arrive, and she is extremally powerful.
At this point you will have to track the team member in need. It is pain. You have to go right, unlock the easy path and lure the antivirus on the new path… and close it while it is there. Next solve the long sequence to unlock the path to electricity nod. Run from antivirus and shock it when you reach electricity. Only then you can progress… to matching frequency. I hate this minigame. But you will unlock:
Around this point Malevola will join the team.
Now you will haver to pick who to “hack” Sonar / Coup or Phenomaman / Waterboy (depending on your choices). You will be able to unlock the other later, so pick the hero more valuable to you.
Hacking – the first part of matching can be done without freeing antivirus. The second part can’t. You have to free it, to lock it on a separated nod.
You will start the second phase of Dispatch by recruiting the person you did not earlier – Waterboy or Phenomaman.
The terrain you have to cover is expanding. Moreover, you will be contested by the hero who you have cut in the past. You need to attack them whenever you can. They have their own HP bars.
Are feeling tired by this Dispatch round… yes, me too. Now, your team will not stop at the office but rest on the streets.
At last, end of the Dispatch phase.
Royd vs Invisigal
This decision does not matter.
Who to call for help?
You can pick whatever you want.
Conversation with Invisigal.
This decision does not matter.
You should untie her. She will free herself anyway. However, she will lose relationships points if you leave her. Both options are connected with a little bit different scene afterwards. And an additional dialog option if you untie her. Moreover, I am convinced that it is necessary to see a good ending with her.
This decision will not impact your relationship.
It does not impact anything.
When you speak to Shroud you can:
It will not change the outcome.
While there are some choices during the battle (regarding attacks), they don’t change anything aside some animations, but changes are cosmetic. It is an interactive movie at this point.
You will fight a different cut team member but the dialog is the same:
Coupe or Sonar will remember it but they will attack you anyway.
At this point Shroud will kidnap your dog.
This dialog will not change anything.
Astral Pulse decision:
Shroud will remember this decision.
If you kill shroud you will have a short additional conversation with Blonde Blazer later (she will ask you how you feel) and tell you that they will have to make an investigation (but her tone of voice does not suggest serious repercussions). It will be also mentioned in the TV interview.
If you were not in the best terms with Invisigal she will kill Shroud herself and leave. If you were, she will protect you from the bullet and become a hero.
If she is still in the team, you start the prologue from conversation with her.
The choice will not influence your relationship. However, if you have romanced Invisigal, she will kiss you after it.
Pick what you want.
You can forgive them – the team will be happy.
Forget – Coupe / Sonar will go to jail and the team will be sad.
In both cases, they will remember it.
The conversation will go differently depending on your choices:
If Invisigal disappeared:
Blonde Blazer will remember that.
If Invisigal did not disappear
If you killed shroud she will ask how you feel and tell you that you are suspended.
She will remember it.
If you kissed Invisigal, she will mention it.
Next, you will talk about the team:
Blonde Blazer romance: After conversation you will kiss.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
Much-loved mechanic from The Witcher 2 didn't find favor with the CD Projekt Red CEO. „Waste of resources”
PS Plus Game Game Catalog additions for November includes the 2nd best-selling game of all time and a bunch of indie gems
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 5 walkthrough and choices guide
How to solve which game is hiding the bomb in Dispatch. Complete Nostalgically Yours easily