Dispatch Episode 8 walkthrough and choices guide

While still many players are there completing Episode 7 of Dispatch, the first players managed to finish it already. You are about to see the finale of the story. Was it worth it? Let’s find out, shall we?

Dispatch Episode 8 walkthrough and choices

Dispatch phase 1

This time we start at our office. When Blonde Blazer wants to fight with criminals we can say:

Go. Just come back. Stay.

It will not influence your relationship. Now, let’s start the shift.

You will start with only 3 heroes this time: Golem, Prism and Punch Up. If you have did not cut Invisigal, they will have less stats (like in the injury state) except Golem. If you cut her, the team will be fully functional.

Moreover, after your first dispatch you will learn that you have to keep track of the bar in the left right corner. Each failure will lower it. The good thing is that when it drops to half, Blonde Blazer will arrive, and she is extremally powerful.

Capture Experiment 1067 – Mostly Vigor, but Mobility and Combat are also useful. Return to Crypto Night – Combat and Vigor test. Evacuation order – Mostly Charisma test with a little bit of Intellect. Bomb threat – Intellect and Vigor.

At this point you will have to track the team member in need. It is pain. You have to go right, unlock the easy path and lure the antivirus on the new path… and close it while it is there. Next solve the long sequence to unlock the path to electricity nod. Run from antivirus and shock it when you reach electricity. Only then you can progress… to matching frequency. I hate this minigame. But you will unlock:

Rescue Flambae – Vigor and Mobility test. Help Brainbook – Intellect.

Around this point Malevola will join the team.

Shopping Spree – Vigor, Mobility and Combat (in this order of importance)

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

Now you will haver to pick who to “hack” Sonar / Coup or Phenomaman / Waterboy (depending on your choices). You will be able to unlock the other later, so pick the hero more valuable to you.

Hacking – the first part of matching can be done without freeing antivirus. The second part can’t. You have to free it, to lock it on a separated nod.

Rescue Waterboy / Phenomaman – Mobility. Sewer Bomb – Intellect and Vigor. Help Sweetalker – Sonar and Coupe have unique dialog options here. So, if you picked them first, you might use them here. Otherwise, you need to pass Charisma check (8). Rescue Coupe / Sonar – Mobility and Vigor.

Dispatch phase 2

You will start the second phase of Dispatch by recruiting the person you did not earlier – Waterboy or Phenomaman.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

The Summoning – high test on Mobility, Vigor and Combat Escape Artist – Vigor and Mobility test. Boom! – Vigor and Mobility test. Witch hunt – Phenomaman has a special option here, you can also make checks on Charisma and Intellect (5). Return of the Kaiju – Vigor or Attack check (10). Lockdown – hacking.

Dispatch phase 3

The terrain you have to cover is expanding. Moreover, you will be contested by the hero who you have cut in the past. You need to attack them whenever you can. They have their own HP bars.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

Attack Sonar / Coupe – this option is a regular one and is always the same – it tests all stats but the range is wider, and there will be dead zones that you can’t reach. You can do it from time to time. However, it is possible to defeat Sonar / Coupe before completing all dispatches. You will just stop and progress the story. The Torrance Terrors – Rather weak (half) Combat, Vigor, Mobility and Intellect test. Sewer Bomb – Intellect. Roadblock – Max Combat and Vigor test with a little bit of Mobility and Intellect. Help Pom Pom – Mobility and Vigor test. Coffee run – You can send almost anyone. Very small Intellect and Mobility test. Eastside Gang – Half of Combat and Vigor test, with portion of Intellect and Mobility. Help Brickhouse – High Vigor and Mobility test. Housing Crisis – Vigor and in small part Mobility test. Defeat Mister Fister – watch out for the dead zone at Combat. Copmbat and Vigor test, with some Mobile. Defeat SmileMore – Watch out for Charisma dead zone. Everything is useful here, Charisma and Vigor the most. Neighborhood Watch – You can pick the check – Combat, Mobility or Intellect (8).

Dispatch phase 4

Are feeling tired by this Dispatch round… yes, me too. Now, your team will not stop at the office but rest on the streets.

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

Attack Sonar / Coupe. Atomic Automatons – Combat, Vigor and Mobility test. We meet again – high Combat, Vigor and Mobility test. Entrapment – Send Waterboy or Flambae or be ready for Intellect check. Bridge Rescue – Vigor and Mobility test. Pursue Red Ring – Probably Mobility – that’s when I have learned that you don’t have to complete all missions. It will be updated in the future. Sorry.

Attack on the office

At last, end of the Dispatch phase.

Royd vs Invisigal

Stop kicking him. What is going on? Let go of her!

This decision does not matter.

Who to call for help?

Call Blonde Blazer. We need the Z team. Fire up my suit.

You can pick whatever you want.

Conversation with Invisigal.

Why didn’t you tell me? You heard Royd. I can’t trust you.

This decision does not matter.

Should you free Invisigal? Go alone or untie her

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

Go it alone. Untie her.

You should untie her. She will free herself anyway. However, she will lose relationships points if you leave her. Both options are connected with a little bit different scene afterwards. And an additional dialog option if you untie her. Moreover, I am convinced that it is necessary to see a good ending with her.

No way. You do it. Yeah, alright.

This decision will not impact your relationship.

Battle

I shoulda dropped you. Come and claim it. Where’s Shroud?

It does not impact anything.

When you speak to Shroud you can:

Can we skip this part? Predict me beating your ass. Hard to do when you’re dead.

It will not change the outcome.

While there are some choices during the battle (regarding attacks), they don’t change anything aside some animations, but changes are cosmetic. It is an interactive movie at this point.

You will fight a different cut team member but the dialog is the same:

It wasn’t personal. Looks like I was right. I’m sorry.

Coupe or Sonar will remember it but they will attack you anyway.

Dispatch Ending

At this point Shroud will kidnap your dog.

Please don’t do this. Hurt Him and you die. I’ll do whatever you want.

This dialog will not change anything.

Astral Pulse decision:

Give him the Astral Pulse – he will use it, but will be stopped by Invisigal (if she is not friendly enough with you) or he will shoot you and Invisigal will shield you. You will be able to decide to kill shroud or not. Give him both – he will pick the bad one and will start to vomit. From this point the story will go as above. Give him the prototype – he will know that it is a false one and you will have to give him the original. And the story will follow the path presented in the first point.

Shroud will remember this decision.

Kill Shroud or not

If you kill shroud you will have a short additional conversation with Blonde Blazer later (she will ask you how you feel) and tell you that they will have to make an investigation (but her tone of voice does not suggest serious repercussions). It will be also mentioned in the TV interview.

Invisigal

If you were not in the best terms with Invisigal she will kill Shroud herself and leave. If you were, she will protect you from the bullet and become a hero.

Epilogue

Invisigal

If she is still in the team, you start the prologue from conversation with her.

Thanks, I guess? Want me to wait with you? You did it.

The choice will not influence your relationship. However, if you have romanced Invisigal, she will kiss you after it.

Royd

You’re amazing. Couldn’t do it without you. You should be a hero.

Pick what you want.

Fate of Coupe / Sonar

You can forgive them – the team will be happy.

Forget – Coupe / Sonar will go to jail and the team will be sad.

In both cases, they will remember it.

Blond Blazer

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

The conversation will go differently depending on your choices:

If Invisigal disappeared:

Come after me. I just hope she’s okay Take over the Red Ring.

Blonde Blazer will remember that.

If Invisigal did not disappear

If you killed shroud she will ask how you feel and tell you that you are suspended.

Nope. It felt great. I dunno.

She will remember it.

If you kissed Invisigal, she will mention it.

Next, you will talk about the team:

They deserve to celebrate. We’re just getting started. I had plenty of help.

Blonde Blazer romance: After conversation you will kiss.