The Last of Us and Uncharted devs focus on what made the company great. In the case of Naughty Dog, that means one thing

Naughty Dog is all about single-player games now, especially after Sony pulled the plug on the online spin-off of The Last of Us series.

It's not really a surprise, but Sony's excitement for live-service games has kind of fizzled out after the memorable launch of Concord. While the company hasn't entirely given up on plans to release similar titles, it has greatly cut down on the number of such projects being developed by its own studios or postponed their releases.

Among the casualties of this change was a game known as The Last of Us: Factions – a multiplayer spin-off of TLoU by Naughty Dog. The project was canceled at the end of 2024.

Single player above all

After officially canceling Factions, the devs hinted that they're going back to what they're known for: creating big single-player games. A similar approach has recently been adopted by all of Sony.

Almost a year after the demise of "Factions," the developer's plans were confirmed by Jason Rubin in a feature celebrating the 40th anniversary of the team's existence. The co-founder of Naughty Dog expressed hope that the studio's future will include more games focusing on the story and characters that brought the company fame.

I hope the future holds more of what Naughty Dog has always done. Being at the forefront of making entertainment that is of the highest possible quality, telling the stories it wants to tell, with depth and meaning. I know our studio will continue to make amazing games based on story and characters that will showcase human experiences.

Of course, this doesn't mean Naughty Dog won't include multiplayer modes in their future games. Nevertheless, such additions will clearly take a back seat, and the studio will focus on single-player adventures, starting with Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.