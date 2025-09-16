Singleplayer games are a priority for Sony. The company plans to strengthen PlayStation's position in this regard
SIE is looking to solidify its position as a leader in single-player games. A new report gives hope to fans eagerly waiting for more exclusive single-player titles from PlayStation Studios.
After the failed attempt with game services (like the infamous Concord), Sony Interactive Entertainment is going back to what their studios do best - single-player titles. As stated in this year's corporate report, the goal of the Japanese giant is to strengthen its position as a "creative leader in single-player experiences".
Of course, this doesn't mean completely abandoning live-service games. These types of projects are also included in the mentioned report. However, fans should be especially pleased with the corporation's reflection, especially since creating single-player games wasn't even mentioned as a priority in last year's report.
Since the launch of PlayStation 5 in 2020, we have received a lot of exclusive titles. You can mention here, for example, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Horizon: Forbidden West. There were also many remasters, some of which caused dissatisfaction among the community, to put it mildly.
Next month will also see the release of Ghost of Yotei (October 2, 2025), which is a direct continuation of the very well-received Ghost of Tsushima from 2020. Projects such as Marvel’s Wolverine (although the game is aiming for 2026), Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, or Saros still remain without an official release date.
It's worth mentioning that Sony didn't include revenue from games released on other platforms as a key indicator in their new corporate report. Both this move and the ambition to strengthen its position as the "leader in single-player experiences" show that the creator of PlayStation wants to focus primarily on developing its own ecosystem.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
- Ghost of Yotei devs recognized Ghost of Tsushima's weakest link and got rid of it. They believe that „the beauty of open-world games is in the exploration”
- Ghost of Yotei: Legends revealed at Opening Night Live. Sucker Punch's next game will have multiplayer DLC
- Ghost of Yotei with new gameplay showing off weapons that weren't available in Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Yotei
October 2, 2025