Singleplayer games are a priority for Sony. The company plans to strengthen PlayStation's position in this regard

After the failed attempt with game services (like the infamous Concord), Sony Interactive Entertainment is going back to what their studios do best - single-player titles. As stated in this year's corporate report, the goal of the Japanese giant is to strengthen its position as a "creative leader in single-player experiences".

Of course, this doesn't mean completely abandoning live-service games. These types of projects are also included in the mentioned report. However, fans should be especially pleased with the corporation's reflection, especially since creating single-player games wasn't even mentioned as a priority in last year's report.

Since the launch of PlayStation 5 in 2020, we have received a lot of exclusive titles. You can mention here, for example, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Horizon: Forbidden West. There were also many remasters, some of which caused dissatisfaction among the community, to put it mildly.

Next month will also see the release of Ghost of Yotei (October 2, 2025), which is a direct continuation of the very well-received Ghost of Tsushima from 2020. Projects such as Marvel’s Wolverine (although the game is aiming for 2026), Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, or Saros still remain without an official release date.

It's worth mentioning that Sony didn't include revenue from games released on other platforms as a key indicator in their new corporate report. Both this move and the ambition to strengthen its position as the "leader in single-player experiences" show that the creator of PlayStation wants to focus primarily on developing its own ecosystem.