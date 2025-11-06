Two releases in Xbox Game Pass. One is the game of a small studio, and the other is a city builder inspired by Timberborn

The list of games coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass in the first half of November, released on Tuesday, is packed with new titles. Today, two new games are dropping: Egging On and Whiskerwood, which might remind you of Timberborn.

Let's start with Egging On, created by Egobounds, which launches today not only on PC and Xbox Series X/S (as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions) but also on PlayStation 5. The game allows us to take on the role of an egg navigating obstacle course-like locations, with the task of reaching the top of each one.

Although its shape can be a source of problems, it can occasionally be used to our advantage. A bigger issue is its fragile shell, which offers very little protection.

Coming in second on the list is Whiskerwood, which is making its release today on PC through Early Access. In the game, we are in charge of a mouse colony, and our job is to take care of the mice and also keep the cats, who are our bosses, happy.

Of course, this creates a variety of issues that we need to address, as failing to do so could lead to our settlement becoming depopulated or incurring the displeasure of the four-legged predators, who might begin placing even greater hurdles in our path than usual.

