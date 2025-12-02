The Witcher 4 team welcomes Larian veteran behind Baldur’s Gate 3's spiciest scenes

Felix Pedulla of Larian Studios is another RPG veteran who will help the CD Projekt Red studio develop The Witcher 4.
A veteran from Larian Studios has joined the team working on The Witcher 4.
After bringing Karel Kolmann from Warhorse Studios (the folks behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance) on board, CD Projekt Red has snagged another RPG expert for their team. This time, it's Felix Pedulla, who served as a senior cinematic designer on the team responsible for Baldur’s Gate 3 and has taken on the same role with the team working on the new Witcher game.
The developer shared this information in a post on LinkedIn, where he also mentioned trading "Baldur’s Gate dice" for "Polish steel." If that wasn't a clear enough hint, the designer also added the tag "#Witcher4," dispelling any doubts about his new project.
Besides spending over 6 years at Larian Studios, Pedulla has also worked at Crytek, did some stuff for German Telekom (back when they had the Gamesload gaming portal), and has freelanced too. He is partly responsible for the, memorable love scenes in Baldur’s Gate 3. (For those in doubt, check out the cinematic showcase prepared by the designer himself).
Author: Jacob Blazewicz
Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).
