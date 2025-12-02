The Witcher 4 team welcomes Larian veteran behind Baldur’s Gate 3's spiciest scenes

A veteran from Larian Studios has joined the team working on The Witcher 4.

Related:Actress of beloved Baldur's Gate 3 character didn't know how terrible her fate could be

After bringing Karel Kolmann from Warhorse Studios (the folks behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance) on board, CD Projekt Red has snagged another RPG expert for their team. This time, it's Felix Pedulla, who served as a senior cinematic designer on the team responsible for Baldur’s Gate 3 and has taken on the same role with the team working on the new Witcher game.

The developer shared this information in a post on LinkedIn, where he also mentioned trading "Baldur’s Gate dice" for "Polish steel." If that wasn't a clear enough hint, the designer also added the tag "#Witcher4," dispelling any doubts about his new project.

Besides spending over 6 years at Larian Studios, Pedulla has also worked at Crytek, did some stuff for German Telekom (back when they had the Gamesload gaming portal), and has freelanced too. He is partly responsible for the, memorable love scenes in Baldur’s Gate 3. (For those in doubt, check out the cinematic showcase prepared by the designer himself).