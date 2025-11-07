“I’m Robert or I’m Mecha Man” choice in Dispatch explained. All outcomes and consequences

Chapter 5 of Dispatch ends with a difficult choice - “I’m Robert or I’m Mecha Man.” You need to decide to tell or not to tell your team that you are a superhero. Of course, this decision will have some consequences. However, not as grave (at least not now), as you might think!

“I’m Robert” choice in Dispatch

We have prepared detailed guides on choices and Dispatch phase in Episode 5 and Episode 6. You are welcome to use it!

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

If you decide to pick “I’m Robert” option, the team will bond and give you their true names. While Flambae will not be convinced immediately, he will give you his as well and you will shake hands. The next Dispatch will go as usual (it will not if you pick “I’m Mecha Man,” read below). Moreover, during the Mecha Man suit test later, you will be accompanied only by Invidigal from the Z team.

However, the Z team will learn your true identity either way. At the end of Chapter 6, Chase will tell them (not intentionally, though). They will be shocked. Theoretically, Flambae will not hear that you are Mecha Man, because he is late to the party. Nevertheless, in my opinion, there is slim chance that he will not know it by the beginning of Episode 7.

“I’m Mecha Man” choice in Dispatch

Source: Dispatch, developer: AdHoc Studio

So, if you pick “I’m Robert,” you will feel consequences of your choice right away. Flambae will be furious and he will attack you. However, one of the other team members will protect you. In the end, our fiery guy will fly away and you will not see him until the end of the next chapter – Episode 6. It means that you will have weaker team during the next Dispatch. The rest of the “heroes” will bond (giving you their real names) and they will see you test your suit at the beginning of the next episode.

As I have mentioned, Flambae will come back. He will come late for the party in your flat. He will hit you as soon as you open the door, though. In the end, he seems to be fine with you as a Mecha Man and it looks like you will cooperate just fine from this point. Keep in mind that Episodes 7 and 8 are not released yet, so we might be surprised by some kind of plot twist.

Summary: “I’m Robert or I’m Mecha Man” choice in Dispatch

Regardless of your choice, the team will learn the truth. However, if you tell that you are Mecha Man, you will have it more difficult during the next Dispatch phase but all Z team members will be on the same page at the end of Chapter 6.

If you don’t tell them, theoretically, Flambae still is in the dark at the end of Chapter 6. It is unknown how he will react in Chapter 7 (or if it will be solved “off-screen”).