Kill Shroud or Spare him in Dispatch Ending. Elliot’s fate is in our hands

Do you wonder what should you do with Shroud? You can kill Elliot or spare him. Let’s check out the outcome.
If you see the option to kill Shroud or spare his life, it means that you have almost completed Episode 8. Moreover, you have managed to avoid the bad ending. Yes, at this point you are the winner. It might be shocking, but killing Shroud, while it seems like one of the most crucial decisions in Dispatch, is not that important.
Shroud, or we may say Elliot (as it is his real name), is the main antagonist in Dispatch. You would think that his fate is important for the ending, right?
If you even have a choice to kill Shroud or spare him, it means that Invisigal is on the good side and one of the heroes. This is the most important part of the ending – she is truly a symbol of a good or bad finale. If she would be on the wrong side, she would kill Elliot herself.
Killing Shroud will not affect the ending drastically. Yes, it will be written that everyone will remember your choice. However, this matter is mentioned only twice in the end.
It means that there are not serious consequences of your choice. At least not in this season. If developers will release Season 2 in the future, it would be nice to have a possibility to implement our choices, right? We can always dream.
What about sparing Shroud? You will be also mentioned in the Chase’s interview, of course, in the more heroic way. So, in the end, it is better to not kill him, if you want to be a good guy. However, the difference between the choices is a small one.
