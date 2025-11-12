This is what Ubisoft's new shooter is supposed to look like. Huge scale, Unreal Engine 5 and focus on multiplayer

According to recent leaks, Ubisoft is currently working on a new multiplayer shooter, operating under the code name Project Scout. Initial details and screenshots have surfaced online.

New shooter from Ubisoft

Project Scout is one of the projects that journalist Tom Henderson mentioned earlier this year in his article about Ubisoft's situation at the time. He reported that it is supposed to be a Battle Royale game, heavily inspired by Apex Legends. Now, thanks to a user named Shiny77, who claims to have seen the gameplay firsthand, we've got some more details.

Ubisoft's new project is gonna be a multiplayer first-person shooter set in a sci-fi world, and it's supposedly being made with Unreal Engine 5. The title will focus on player competition, offer cross-play, and, according to Shiny77, its scale is "large."

But that's not all - some time later, 6leaksgg posted on X screenshots from Project Scout. The first one shows a loading screen with concept art, giving us some idea of the game's atmosphere. The second is a direct gameplay screenshot, showing a map in development and the user interface.

It should be noted, of course, that Ubisoft hasn't yet confirmed the existence of Project Scout. This means that all leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

The company has quite a bit of experience making first-person shooters, though the results have been a bit hit or miss. Of course, the success of Rainbow Six Siege cannot be denied, as it still enjoys big popularity despite being almost 10 years old. On the other hand, we have XDefiant, which ended its run just over a year after its release. Time will tell which group Project Scout will fall into—if it gets released at all.