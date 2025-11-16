Claim these new Dress to Impress (DTI) anniversary codes before they expire

Roblox offers thousands of different games. Some of them are more popular than others. When it comes to the top contenders we can find Grow a Garden, Plants Vs Brainrots, 99 Nights in the Forest and Dress to Impress. Right now, DTI marks its second anniversary. To celebrate, devs shared codes. However, there is a limited time to redeem them.

New birthday codes in Dress to Impress (DTI) in November 2025

Occasionally Dress to Impress developers give us some time-limited codes. The perfect example is Wicked-themed event that was not so long ago. Now the game turns two years old and creators offer us presents to celebrate this occasion, and you can redeem two special codes:

2YEARS (dress), 2GETHER (classic DTI Doll).

These codes are available for a limited time only. You can use them until 1st December 2025. So, you have two weeks to do it.

If you want to check other codes, feel free to visit our guide.

How to Redeem Codes in Dress to Impress

So, you know that new codes are available, but how to activate them? It is very simple. Just follow these steps:

Click on the handbag symbol on the bottom left side of the screen to open Codes menu. Type your code in the "Type here..." textbox. Click on “Reedem.”

2 years anniversary is quite impressive. However, it was not easy time for DTI. Roblox is constantly changing, shifting top games often. Moreover, there were some controversies with Lady Gaga themed event, which even caused community manager their job. Let’s hope that next year will be more peaceful.