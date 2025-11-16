Claim these new Dress to Impress (DTI) anniversary codes before they expire

Dress to Impress is two years old. To celebrate this anniversary developers prepared special codes that you can redeem.
Roblox offers thousands of different games. Some of them are more popular than others. When it comes to the top contenders we can find Grow a Garden, Plants Vs Brainrots, 99 Nights in the Forest and Dress to Impress. Right now, DTI marks its second anniversary. To celebrate, devs shared codes. However, there is a limited time to redeem them.
Occasionally Dress to Impress developers give us some time-limited codes. The perfect example is Wicked-themed event that was not so long ago. Now the game turns two years old and creators offer us presents to celebrate this occasion, and you can redeem two special codes:
These codes are available for a limited time only. You can use them until 1st December 2025. So, you have two weeks to do it.
If you want to check other codes, feel free to visit our guide. We have collected a lot of them.
So, you know that new codes are available, but how to activate them? It is very simple. Just follow these steps:
2 years anniversary is quite impressive. However, it was not easy time for DTI. Roblox is constantly changing, shifting top games often. Moreover, there were some controversies with Lady Gaga themed event, which even caused community manager their job. Let’s hope that next year will be more peaceful.
Author: Agnes Adamus
Associated with gamepressure.com since 2017. She started with guides and now mainly creates for the newsroom, encyclopedia, and marketing. Self-proclaimed free-to-play games expert. Loves strategy games, simulators, RPGs, and horrors. She also has a weakness for online games. Spent an indecent number of hours in Dead by Daylight and Rainbow Six: Siege. Besides that, she likes horror movies (the worse, the better) and listen to music. Her greatest passion, however, is for trains. On paper, a medical physicist. In fact, a humanist who has loved games since childhood.
