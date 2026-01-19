Former Assassin's Creed CEO goes to court against Ubisoft. Almost a million dollars at stake

In October of last year, the head of the Assassin's Creed series left Ubisoft after 20 years of work there. In a LinkedIn post, Marc-Alexis Côté admitted that leaving wasn't really his choice. He turned down a new position they offered him, and as a result, they asked him to leave. Although the developer claimed at the time that he held no grudge against the publisher, he has now filed a lawsuit against them.

Ubisoft sued

Radio-Canada reported that a lawsuit has been filed in Quebec's Supreme Court, where Côté is asking for 1.3 million Canadian dollars (about 935,000 USD) in damages. The amount covers two years' salary plus $75,000 in compensation for moral damages.

According to the article, the lawsuit argued that "Mr. Côté's influence was expected to wane after the establishment of the subsidiary [Vantage Studios], which took over the Assassin’s Creed series, whereas previously he was receiving orders directly from Yves Guillemot."

It all started last summer when, during a board meeting, Côté learned that Ubisoft was looking for a new head of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Guillemot apparently wasn't on board with his nomination because the job was supposed to be based in France, not Quebec. Côté was therefore offered a demotion to the position of head of production or voluntary resignation.

The developer allegedly considered this "constructive dismissal" as "unacceptable" and, as a result, demanded severance pay from Ubisoft. The company told him not to come to the office starting October 13th, and the next day they announced Côté's "voluntary departure." The lawsuit claims it was a move to dodge paying severance.

The text also conveyed that both Côté and Ubisoft declined to comment on the matter.