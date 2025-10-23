Ubisoft layoffs again. Star Wars: Outlaws devs will take part in a „voluntary career transition program”

Massive Entertainment, a studio owned by Ubisoft and responsible for games such as The Division, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Star Wars: Outlaws, has announced the layoff of some employees. In an official statement published on social media, the devs referred to this process as a "voluntary career transition program."

As part of our ongoing evolution and long-term planning, we have recently realigned our teams and resources to strengthen our roadmap, ensuring our continued focus on The Division franchise and the technologies, including Snowdrop and Ubisoft Connect, that power our games.

Massive emphasizes that participants in the program will receive financial and career support. The decision is intended to allow them to "take the next step in their careers on their own terms."

Despite the reduction in staff, the studio assures that it remains fully committed to the development of its projects. Coming up, we've got the Survivors mode for The Division 2, the mobile game The Division Resurgence, The Division 3 (in the early stages of development), and the From the Ashes expansion for Avatar.

A few months back, the word was that Survivors was still in the early stages of production. So, with some team members leaving, it might slow things down even more.

Source: X, Massive Entertainment.

The choice to restructure the team followed soon after Ubisoft opened a new studio, Vantage, in partnership with Tencent, which will manage the company's three major franchises: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six Siege. Right now, it's unclear how the reorganization will affect other Ubisoft teams and their projects.It has also not been disclosed exactly how many employees are affected by it.