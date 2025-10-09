Bye Sweet Carole takes classic Disney-style animation and twists it into a dark adventure. This hand-drawn horror set in a whimsical world launches today

If you’re obsessed with Disney characters, you’ve probably already sunk countless hours into Dreamlight Valley – the ultimate Disney game (they even added Inside Out cast). But if you’re in the mood for something totally different from laid-back vibes, the devs at Little Sewing Machine have cooked up something special for all horror freaks – Bye Sweet Carole, launching today. It’s got that classic animated movies look, but with a seriously creepy, nightmarish spin.

Hop like a cute bunny through this twisted journey

Bye Sweet Carole is a narrative horror adventure from Chris Darril (the creator of Remothered) and the team at Little Sewing Machine in collaboration with Meangrip Game Studio. Set in early 1900s England during the women’s suffrage movement, it follows Lana, whose childhood friend Carole mysteriously vanishes from Bunny Hall orphanage. Sensing something’s seriously off, Lana sets out to uncover the truth, and her search drags her into the eerie world of Corolla.

There, she’ll come face to face with spooky characters like the sinister Mr. Kyn, the cruel owl Velenia, and swarms of unsettling tar rabbits, all while uncovering the dark secrets buried in Bunny Hall and beyond.

From the first gameplays videos we can see that Lana can shapeshift into a rabbit (and even switch between different rabbit forms) to tackle puzzles and sneak past dangers. The game mixes exploration, stealth, platforming, and puzzle-solving, with some moments being tense and downright scary, while others are more mysterious and atmospheric.

Source: Bye Sweet Carole; Developer: Little Sewing Machine

The cast really brings the world to life, from friendly faces like Mr. Beasie (that weird, thin guy with an umbrella) and the little birdies who’ll sometimes save you by catching your clothes in true Disney-style, to terrifying villains. There are plenty of creepy monsters and chilling bits, but I’m really excited to see how the story unfolds.

Bye Sweet Carole launches on October 9 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.