Warped Servers could save Tower of Fantasy, yet the MMORPG shift might be too late

The gacha game market is quite rich in number: Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero, Wuthering Waves... no wonder that some titles struggle to find their place. Of course, devs of those less fortunate productions often don’t want their work to simply die. That's why they take various steps to increase their playerbase. Do you remember Tower of Fantasy? A title that combined MMORPG with gacha. The problem is that the game lost a lot of its players. It is visible on Steam, where at most 300-400 people were playing this game at the same time in the past week, which was not a good result, to say the least. However, people from Hotta Studio and Perfect World Games decided on an interesting change in its gacha model, by creating Warped Servers, which focuse entirely on the MMO aspect. But isn't it a little too late for this change?

Warped Servers in Tower of Fantasy in a nutshell

Since the situation with number of players on servers in Tower of Fantasy has not been the best for some time now, the developers have decided to create separate servers that will help regain part of the community or encourage new people to try it out. We are talking about Warped Servers. they completely change Tower of Fantasy. If you don’t like gacha and really want to focus on the MMO aspect, this solution is for you.

Now, instead of unlocking characters or weapons through the draw, you will be able to do so by completing free events. Socializing with other players has been improved, and a new free trade system has been added, allowing you to exchange your goods. You can read more about it on the game developers' website.

Why this feature may be too late to save Tower of Fantasy?

While it is worth noting that the developers' decision to introduce Warped Server was successful and significantly increased the number of players at least on Steam (the 24-hour peak was 3,330 people), it is difficult to say whether the trend will continue. This result, although much better than in recent weeks, is not even half as high as during its launch (7,210). It seems that everything depends on how efficiently the developers approach the issue of adding new content and MMO aspects. And, most importantly, whether players will like it. Remember that the servers are already available, so if you want to try this game with a different model, it's the best moment to do that.