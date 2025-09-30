What does error code 279 mean in Roblox and can it be fixed?

Roblox is definitely the biggest gaming platform right now. Games like Grow a Garden or Steal a Brainrot can gather millions of concurrent players. The huge community and the overwhelming number of games may make it feel almost like a different universe. So, it can be hard to go into this realm in the first place. Once you succeed, it will become clear that you can find many hidden gems here. However, you will also notice that Roblox has its own problems. You must always be online, so there is a chance that you will see error code 279 someday.

What does error code 279 mean in Roblox?

Technical problems are quite normal in modern gaming. Roblox also has its own problems. So, you may see some errors during the game. One of the most popular ones is:

Error Code 279/ID 17: Failed to connect to the Game

This issue is caused by network connection. So, what do you have to do in this situation? In the first place, you should check that you have working Internet. You should also verify the current Roblox server status (you can do this on this website). This will allow you to identify whether the error is caused by your hardware or software.

When error 279 is caused by servers, all you can do is wait as developers will resolve the problem. If the situation is on your side, and you have working network connection, in the first place you should change the source of Internet and launch the game again. If this doesn’t help, you can also try reinstalling Roblox.

If all these things don’t help you, you can also clear App-Data. This process looks different on all platforms. However, there is good news – developers prepared the instructions for all systems. You can read them here.