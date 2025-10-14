When will Absolum have crossplay? It might take a while, but It’s on the horizon

Beat’em up is a classic video game genre that’s been through some ups and downs but survived till this day. A lot of that is thanks to a developer and publisher, Dotemu, which appears to have sworn to bring this type of productions to wider audiences. Their next title, Absolum, was already an astounding piece of code back in the summer edition of Steam Next Fest. Now, its full version is available on PC, PS4, PS5 and first Nintendo Switch, avoiding dedicated Switch 2 port, though it should work there regardless. Since this game focuses on cooperative aspect, numerous fans are wondering if it supports crossplay, so that they can enjoy this production with other players venturing the world of Talamh.

Does Absolum support crossplay?

With how many people have access to the Internet nowadays, games that worked perfectly fine with only local co-op back then are not sufficient nowadays. Not only is availability across multiple platforms more than welcome, but also possibility to play between those is a great addition. It is something that fans enjoying Absolum are asking for. Fortunately, Community Manager of Dotemu has something to say about it.

On the official Dotemu Discord server, there is a FAQ thread where we can learn about many interesting matters regarding their most recent production. What is most important when it comes to crossplay is that despite the fact that it is currently unavailable, the developers promise that this is a feature that they would definitely like to work on in the future.

As of now there are no further news or updates other than that. In case you would like to stay up to date regarding this topic, there is no better way than jumping on the aforementioned Discord server and monitoring all the information coming from there. You can also chip in your opinion to make the creators aware of how important the topic of crossplay is for the community so that they can shift their priorities. Another benefit of joining the Discord server is getting in touch with Absolum’s community. You can learn a lot from them and find new companions for your journeys.

However, if Discord is not your thing, you can also follow Absolum on X, Instagram or TikTok, among many others. This is a great source of information about the game’s development and related matters. Have fun!