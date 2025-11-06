“Where should we start” in Dispatch. Missing teen guide

Would you like to learn what to choose in the Missing teen investigation? We will tell you “where should we start.”.
Another 2 Episodes of Dispatch are here. It was quite an eventful drop with a [redacted] ending. While Episede 6 concentrates more on the story, Chapter 5 is full of investigations. One of them Is Missing teen. We have to pick “Where should we start” In this guide we will tell you that. Moreover, if you seek the full episode 5 guide, we also have it. Enjoy.
Missing teen is one of those investigation where we have to pick a place to search first, before our skill check will kick-in. Fortunately, in this case, as in the previous ones, we will not be punished for the wrong answer. However, the game changes some of the mechanics – a few investigations are moving, and others have dead zones that will automatically cause you to fail the quest. So, we can’t guarantee that this mechanic will not be altered in the future.
The proper answer is:
Of course, there is a proper person to send
She will unlock the special option that will automatically pass the check – “Shove them through the portal.” However, if you don’t have her available right now, you will have to pass, as always, a skill check. Otherwise, you will have to pass Intellect or Charisma test (6).
