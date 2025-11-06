How to solve Refinery Explosion in Dispatch

Refinery Explosion is the first mission in which you have to watch out for your stats not to be too high. Let’s look at it together.
Dispatch is evolving with each episode. It becomes definitely harder. Now, the hacking minigame is on the different level. However, also the Dispatch shifts are more challenging. Starting with Episode 5, you can be punished if you send heroes with too high skills… That’s right, they are too skillful to do the job.
Until now we all probably have thought that the better skill, the easier the test during a Dispatch mission would be. It is true, in general. However, Episode 5 introduced a new mechanic that makes it a little bit complicated.
Now, some missions (yes, there are more than one, Refinery Explosion is just the first) introduce dead zones. If your heroes’ skill reaches this point, the dispatch will be automatically failed. That makes them really tricky to solve.
In the case of Refinery Explosion, and the rest missions as of now, it was always Combat skill that was the problem. So, if you have some heroes with low Combat, you should be good. At least during these chapters. We will see about Episodes 7 and 8.
As you can see, Refinery Explosion is a difficult test of Combat, Vigor and Mobility. It is also quite heavy on Intelligence. I have used Waterboy (I have not increased his Combat skill at all) and Golem, as in my case this character is fairly balanced when it comes to Combat and Vigor (with the focus on Vigor). The rest teams I have tried were equal with reaching the Combat threshold or was simply quite ineffective when it comes to the tested skills.
If you want to learn more about the gaming industry, have access to news and guides, follow us on Google News. We write about all kinds of games, not only Dispatch.
At this point of the game, we all have different builds, so I can’t give you direct answer who to pick. You have to look into your roster and search for the best combination to fulfill requirements, and be lucky. However, there is also good news. Some missions have points that will give you extra XP if you reach them. So, it works both ways.
0
Author: Damian Gacek
Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.
The first Roblox games are getting movie adaptations. Let’s see if Grow a Garden can match Minecraft’s box-office success
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Will RV There Yet come to Xbox, PS5, and Switch? Here's what we know about the console release
Don’t know what “Who Who” means in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Anwer to “An adjective to describe something scary” in Cookie Jam. Solve the riddle with us