„We have officially been robbed!” Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs react to their defeat at TGA 2025

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II turned out to be the biggest loser at The Game Awards 2025. However, most of the game developers' reactions to this were good-humoured.
This year's The Game Awards 2025 are now behind us. The biggest winner of the night turned out to be Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, winning, among others, the award for Best Game of the Year. The huge success of the French production stirred up quite a bit of excitement, especially among the team at Warhorse, developers of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.
The studio's communications director, Sir Tobi, reacted to KDC2's loss in the Best RPG category by saying:
We have officially been robbed!
In the comments under the developer's post, many players agreed with him, believing that a game allowing such a high degree of role-playing freedom should have won in this category over the highly linear Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
There's no denying that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II had some bad luck. This RPG is amazing, and in most other years, it would've easily snagged at least one award at The Game Awards. But this year, the competition was insanely tough, and the Czech game didn't win in any category, making it the biggest loser of the night.
On the other hand, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 turned out to be the biggest winner. The title won not only in the categories of Best Game of the Year and Best RPG but also won awards for Best Independent Game, Best Performance, Best Indie Debut, and Best Music, Narrative, Direction, and Story.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
