„We have officially been robbed!” Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 devs react to their defeat at TGA 2025

This year's The Game Awards 2025 are now behind us. The biggest winner of the night turned out to be Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, winning, among others, the award for Best Game of the Year. The huge success of the French production stirred up quite a bit of excitement, especially among the team at Warhorse, developers of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

The studio's communications director, Sir Tobi, reacted to KDC2's loss in the Best RPG category by saying:

We have officially been robbed!

In the comments under the developer's post, many players agreed with him, believing that a game allowing such a high degree of role-playing freedom should have won in this category over the highly linear Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Warhorse's head, Daniel Vávra, took a less emotional approach, congratulating the creators of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on their win and humorously adding that he would have to use Air France the next day. The official Kingdom Come: Deliverance II account on X had a funny take on the whole situation. They posted a famous meme of the dog sitting in a burning room saying, "This is fine." Later, they also published a screenshot from KDC2's dialogue menu, where the selected option is: "blame the French." Moreover, Sir Tobi calmed down after some time and even took a photo with the French developers from Sandfall studio.

A great misfortune for KCD2

There's no denying that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II had some bad luck. This RPG is amazing, and in most other years, it would've easily snagged at least one award at The Game Awards. But this year, the competition was insanely tough, and the Czech game didn't win in any category, making it the biggest loser of the night.

On the other hand, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 turned out to be the biggest winner. The title won not only in the categories of Best Game of the Year and Best RPG but also won awards for Best Independent Game, Best Performance, Best Indie Debut, and Best Music, Narrative, Direction, and Story.